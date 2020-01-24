When James Madison is in mid-season form, the Dukes are just dominant.
JMU simply crushed visiting Hofstra from the opening minutes Friday night at the Convocation Center, cruising to a 92-50 Colonial Athletic Association victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,212.
Jackie Benitez scored a season-high 26 points to pace the Dukes with Kamiah Smalls and Kiki Jefferson each adding 19.
“I worried a little about focus,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “But it clearly wasn’t an issue. I thought we did a great job. I thought the tempo of the game was great on both ends. That’s the type of game I’d like to play.”
That the Dukes (14-3, 5-1 CAA) would beat the last-place team in the conference easily was no surprise. But the magnitude of the pounding Hofstra (3-14, 0-6) took was notable and was the continuation of a trend for O’Regan’s teams this time of year.
With a couple of exceptions, including a last-second loss at Towson two weeks ago, the first month of the year has treated the Dukes quite well. JMU outscored opponents by an average of 26 points per game last January and Friday’s victory made it back-to-back triumphs of at least 34 points.
“We learned a lot from the Towson game,” O’Regan said. “I don’t think we’re peaking or hitting our head on the ceiling. I think we’re just trying to figure each other out and starting to just play well.”
Hofstra was able to shoot 41.5 percent from the field. But the Dukes more than made up for that by causing 23 turnovers, which translated into 24 points. James Madison also recorded 20 offensive rebounds leading to 22 second-chance points.
But most of all, JMU was once again hot from 3-point range, hitting 13 of 36.
“Not only do they shoot it so well, they score on multiple levels,” first-year Hofstra coach Danielle Santos Atkinson said. “It’s not just a good shooter you have to make sure can’t get the 3 off. If you run out of control they can also put it on the ground and go to the basket.”
Breaking out a 1-3-1 three-quarter court trap to open the game, the Dukes had four steals before the game was six minutes old. Twelve points from Benitez in the first quarter helped JMU build a 20-point lead after 10 minutes.
James Madison didn’t relent from there. The Dukes forced 14 first-half turnovers and led by as many as 30 before intermission. They continued to pour it on into the third period against the Hofstra program that upset a short-handed Dukes squad last March in the CAA quarterfinals.
JMU pushed the lead to as many 44, and did it once again without Kayla Cooper-Williams, who leads the CAA in both rebounding and blocked shots. Jaylin Carodine came off the bench to grab 14 rebounds while freshman Rayne Tucker added five points and nine rebounds.
“That’s one of the biggest things I do for the team,” Carodine said. “So I was just going for the ball and we rebound for Kayla since she’s out.”
Cooper-Williams has missed three straight games with an injury but could be back Sunday when JMU welcomes Northeastern at 2 p.m.
The Huskies entered the week tied with JMU and Drexel atop the CAA standings, but are coming off a loss at Towson. Drexel escaped Elon with an overtime victory to leave the Dragons and Dukes ahead of the rest of the league.
“We’re starting to come together a little bit and figure out our roles,” O’Regan said. “But this is hopefully not the pinnacle of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.