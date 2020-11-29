When Marquette had to drop out of a scheduled game at James Madison due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Dukes quickly added Buffalo to the schedule and JMU head coach Sean O’Regan gave assistant Ian Caskill the task of scouting the Bulls.
“Everytime I walk in, he’s like ‘check this kid out,’” O’Regan said. “They have a kid who is a sophomore now who is just unbelievable.”
Dyaisha Fair stepped onto the Buffalo campus last year and immediately became one of the program’s best players ever. The lightning quick 5-5 guard led the 19-win Bulls in nearly every statistical category, averaging 22 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
JMU expects to have almost a full roster available for Monday’s game, which tips off at 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, after playing without four players in quarantine in an impressive season-opening victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
That means defensively, O’Regan should be able to run his entire unit of point guards at Fair in an attempt to slow here down. Junior Madison Green and freshman Jamia Hazell combined to put up 29 points and five assists in the season opener. Perhaps more impressive, they limited Mount St. Mary’s own preseason all-conference point guard Michaela Harrison to just six points on 3-of-14 shooting.
The Dukes should also have the services of Virginia transfer Brianna Tinsley, who averaged 7.6 points per game in 27 starts for the Cavaliers two seasons ago, but was in isolation Wednesday due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
But the Bulls are more than a one-player show.
Buffalo also welcomes the return of 6-1 forward Summer Hemphill, who sat out last season with an injury, but as a sophomore in 2018-19, averaged 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds on nearly 60 percent shooting.
Though scheduling in an age of mass postponements and cancelations has been a challenge for coaches and administrators, O’Regan was excited to be able to get a couple of mid-major powers into the AUBC before his team heads to Charlottesville on Thursday to take on U.Va.
“We could have scheduled another team,” O’Regan said. “Mount St. Mary’s is a good team with tough kids. Same with Buffalo. I’m not looking for Team Such-And-Such that we can beat by 30. I found out about our freshmen and I’m going to find out about them again when we play Buffalo.”
The JMU players, who likely missed out on a trip to the NCAA Tournament when the season was abruptly canceled last March and would love to get there this season, look forward to the challenging schedule as a way to meet that goal.
“That’s just who we are and who Coach O is and who he recruits,” JMU sophomore standout Kiki Jefferson, who opened the season with 12 points and eight rebounds, said. “We’re players who no matter what day it is or who we play, we are always going to play our hardest. So starting off the season with the opponents we play against, he wants to see what we can do.”
