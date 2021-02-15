James Madison coach Sean O’Regan knows it’s been a frustrating season for UNC Wilmington, but is also well aware the Seahawks have always had a tendency to give even his best teams a tough game.
So when UNCW visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center for a 3 p.m. tipoff Tuesday, it figures to be an intense meeting of teams desperate for a victory.
“We’re approaching this like Wilmington is the Super Bowl,” O’Regan said. “Let’s worry about the Super Bowl and then when the Super Bowl is over we can turn our attention to other things.”
The Dukes (10-7, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association) are not having a typical JMU season. Coming off a loss at Towson, James Madison sits tied for third in the CAA. UNCW (3-9, 0-6) has had to deal with multiple COVID-19-related setbacks and have yet to play a game in February. But early in the conference season the Seahawks were reasonably competitive in three of four losses to first-place Delaware and third-place Drexel.
UNCW is led by junior college transfer Za’Nautica Downs, who in her first season with the Seahawks is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting nearly 37 percent from 3-point range.
Additionally, 6-3 senior Carol-Anne Obusek has come on strong this season, averaging 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. Last season against JMU, Obusek scored what was then a career-high 19 points.
“Wilmington is a dangerous team,” O’Regan said. “They haven’t been fully healthy. They played their last four games on the road. It’s one of those ones you can’t get trapped into. They’ve got some really good pieces. Their center, Obusek, is a really good post presence.”
JMU, for its part, is simply looking for more consistency. Sophomore Kiki Jefferson has been steady, averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but the Dukes don’t expect to have freshman Peyton McDaniel (13.1 ppg) back yet after she’s missed the past five games with an injury.
Another freshman, Jamia Hazell, has picked up some of the offensive slack, but JMU hasn’t been able to string together three consecutive victories since early December. Two seasons ago, UNCW was able to hand the Dukes their only CAA loss. This time around the Seahawks would love to make JMU its first conference victory.
“We’ve been able to lay the hammer down on some people through the years, and Wilmington really hasn’t been one of those,” O’Regan said. “I think Coach [Karen] Barefoot does a good job. She gets them really pumped up to play. She’s got a lot of different sets, likes attacking mismatches and is really good at calling those plays.”
