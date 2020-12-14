In a typical year, the holiday season creates some hectic travel schedules and minor inconveniences for the James Madison basketball programs. But the decision to send players home for a few days around Christmas is generally a no-brainer.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw rising numbers in December, deciding what to do later this month was more of a dilemma.
“It’s been too long, they’ve been here since July 20,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said of his team, which arrived on campus for offseason workouts late in the summer.
The Dukes have spent the ensuing months with limited contact to anyone outside the program, and often have been socializing in only small groups even amongst teammates. With government officials warning against traveling to join large holiday gatherings, there’s been some question whether or not sending players home to visit families all over the country was a good idea.
But both the JMU men and women, like many programs around college basketball, are opting to allow players to visit family with precautions in place. The Dukes will try to continue to limit exposure to anyone outside their immediate families and will begin a series of coronavirus tests as soon as they return to Harrisonburg before resuming team activities.
But both O’Regan and JMU men’s coach Mark Byington agreed that with care, the benefits of visiting family for the first time in months might outweigh the risks.
“I’ve talked to everyone I need to, and I think it’s more important than anything in the world to have them go home for Christmas,” O’Regan said. “To the point that if it took three weeks for us to get back into it, I’m willing to sacrifice the first week of the CAA even for them to get that mental health check.”
The JMU women are scheduled to play at No. 14 Maryland on Saturday, then not again before opening Colonial Athletic Association play at Towson on Jan. 1. The players will travel home the day after playing at Maryland and return to Harrisonburg on Dec. 26.
The Dukes’ men’s team also plays Saturday, traveling to East Carolina, before playing again Dec. 22 at Florida.
Some of the players will leave directly from Florida after the game while others will return to Harrisonburg before going their own way for a few days before coming back to campus to begin preparing for the CAA opener, which is Jan. 2 also at Towson, according to Byington.
With multiple cancelations already this season, JMU theoretically has room to add games on the men’s schedule. But with players beginning exams this week and then celebrating Christmas, the time to add anything before 2021 begins is scarce.
“The challenges keep rolling in,” Byington said. “But I want the guys to go home. When they get back they won’t be able to practice right away. They have to quarantine if they flew to get back here and the guys that drove will have to quarantine for a shorter period of time. I talked about wanting to add a game after Christmas, but that just adds to the challenge of can we really prepare for another team.”
The travel itinerary is crucial for the JMU men, who returned to work Monday after pausing basketball activities for the second time since October. While the JMU women have played six games already, the men’s squad has played just three and none since a victory against Radford on Nov. 29.
Safe travels and avoiding another shutdown are key to getting back on track. But for longer trips such as these, the Dukes plan to continue to travel as one large group.
“We were expecting to play George Mason in Richmond, and we were going to take four different vans there,” Byington said. “We’re trying to take every precaution we can from the bus drivers getting tested, to not eating meals on the bus to not having team meals together. It’s completely different than it ever has been. We just try to listen to doctors and trainers and do it as safely as possible, but we will go on a bus, just one bus, down to East Carolina. We’re just trying to do the best we can.”
