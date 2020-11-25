All-in-all, James Madison had to consider Wednesday a success. The Dukes cruised to a 89-55 victory against Limestone in the first game inside the sparkling new purple palace known as the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Depth and athleticism was on display as multiple newcomers made their mark to usher in a new era of JMU basketball under former Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington. And, most notably, college basketball returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took its grip on the United States last March.
“We’ve got to keep climbing and getting better,” Byington said. “But it’s good to get things started this way.”
The challenges, both logistical and competitive could grow as the days go on. JMU is scheduled to host more games this week, a multi-team event featuring Radford and Norfolk State. The Dukes take on Norfolk State at noon Friday before facing Radford at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Spartans and Highlanders will play each other at 7 p.m. Saturday at the AUBC.
The Dukes used a 17-0 run late in the first half to pull away and make it an expectedly easy afternoon against the Division II Saints, who saw almost total roster turnover from a year ago. But as of much interest as the final score was what, if anything, JMU and Byington can take away before this weekend’s meetings with two of Virginia’s most consistent mid-major programs.
At Radford, Mike Jones led the Highlanders to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and had them tied for first in the Big South before last season was cut short. While JMU was beating up on Limestone Wednesday afternoon, Radford hung with Virginia Tech well into the second half before the Hokies pulled away for a 77-62 victory.
His counterpart at Norfolk State, Robert Jones, has taken the Spartans to five postseason appearances with a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record of 11-5 or better in each of his seven seasons.
Unlike Norfolk State, JMU will have a game under its belt when the two play on Friday and every available player on the Dukes roster got minutes as Byington tries to figure his new squad out.
“I hadn’t seen them against other teams,” Byington said. “I was playing guys because I wanted to learn them. The other thing is we are not in the kind of shape we need to be in yet. So it was quicker subs and shorter spurts.”
But in those spurts a few things stood out. JMU’s three-man freshman class made an impressive debut.
High-flying power forward scored a team-high 16 points on eight-of-eight shooting, including five dunks. Terrence Edwards got the start, producing 11 points and six rebounds while point guard Terell Strickland had four points, eight assists and a Colonial Athletic Association single-game record 10 steals.
Beyond the stat lines, it was clear the first-year trio brought the kind of disruptive energy on both ends that Byington’s Georgia Southern teams were known for. But program’s five Division I transfers provided a bit more of a mixed bag.
On the positive end of the spectrum was Vado Morse. The former NEC Rookie of the Year at Mount St. Mary’s joined preseason CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis in the JMU backcourt and proved he can provide a second scoring option capable of taking some pressure off Lewis.
Both Morse and Lewis finished with 13 points. Morse did it on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the arc and displayed he’s more than just a spot-up shooter.
“I knew Vado from high school, so I kind of knew his game,” Lewis said. “When he told me he was thinking about coming here, I was excited about it. He makes plays and of course it takes pressure off that he’s another guy who shoots from the outside. But he can also find his own shots, so I’m looking forward to playing with him the rest of the year.”
Former San Diego State big man Joel Mensah was also in the starting lineup, but struggled to finish around the rim, scoring five points with six rebounds in 13 minutes. TJ Taylor, a Wyoming transfer who only recently received a waiver to play this season, gave the Dukes seven minutes off the bench and might see his usage increase with time.
Jalen Hodge and Rashawn Fredericks didn’t play as they continue to recover from injuries, but Byington said they may be available for the weekend.
Their availability, along with sophomore swingman Michael Christmas who was also out on Wednesday, could raise even more question marks about how Byington will distribute minutes.
Wednesday’s action clearly didn’t answer every question for a program seeking its first winning season in five years. But the upcoming tests may provide further insight into the Byington era.
