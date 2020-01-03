James Madison entered the season an overwhelming favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association. But Friday night’s CAA opener was a reminder not much comes easy in conference play.
The Dukes pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 84-70 victory against visiting William & Mary. But the Tribe, the surprise team of the non-conference slate, hung with JMU most of the night and perhaps put the rest of the association on notice.
Kamiah Smalls had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead five Dukes in double figures. Jackie Benitez scored 17 points and Kayla Cooper-Williams added 13 points with nine rebounds and three blocked shots for JMU.
“I thought we weathered their storm,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “They had a good game plan and came at us. I think that’s a good team. I think they have two all-conference players. I think that is going to be a tough game down there and if we get them in a tournament setting. We faced the fire and we didn’t let doubt creep in.”
William & Mary (9-3, 0-1) was picked to finish seventh in the league’s preseason poll, but came into the contest matching the Dukes for the best record in the CAA. The Tribe left an impression the hot start was no fluke.
JMU (10-2, 1-0) was eventually able to push the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter. But behind the duo of Eva Hodgson and Victoria Reynolds, who each scored 20 points, William & Mary gave the Dukes all they could handle for much of the evening.
A 3-pointer by Hodgson, who finished 3 for 7 behind the arc, cut JMU’s lead to two points with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter. But the Tribe suffered an experience common to Convocation Center visitors as the Dukes used a quick 6-0 spurt to close out the period with a 58-50 lead — their largest of the game to that point.
The lead grew from there, but it wasn’t until the final few minutes the home fans could truly begin to relax.
“We knew it would be tough coming in here, but we expect to be in the mix,” William & Mary coach Ed Swanson said. “I thought we came in here and threw a good shot. JMU is picked to win the conference this year, but we know where we are and what we need to work on and we’ve got a locker room full of players trying to achieve that.”
After getting in early foul trouble and going scoreless in the first half against Robert Morris last week, Smalls came out firing to open CAA play. The senior guard scored seven quick points, but the upstart Tribe was able to hang tough.
JMU led virtually the entire first quarter before Sydney Wagner nailed a deep 3-pointer to beat the shot clock late in the period to tie the game at 19-19 after 10 minutes.
While the Dukes struggled from behind the 3-point arc, Smalls and Benitez has success driving to the basket, powering James Madison to a 36-31 halftime lead. The Tribe got within a basket five times in the third quarter before JMU was able to enjoy any significant breathing room.
JMU continues the conference grind Sunday when Elon visits for a 2 p.m. tip.
“You never look down on anybody and Elon is a very good team coming in here,” Smalls said. “You can’t overlook anybody and we will come out and play JMU basketball and hopefully come out victorious.”
