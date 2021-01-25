Once benched, now she’s back.
Madison Green made a return to the starting lineup Monday afternoon for James Madison and more than justified the coaching staff’s renewed faith. She put up 14 points with four rebounds and three assists, including some key fourth-quarter plays as the Dukes pulled away to beat visiting Northeastern, 67-49, in the first of two games against the Huskies this week.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for JMU (7-4, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) while freshman Peyton McDaniel also scored 14 for the Dukes. Midi Oriyomi had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies (2-6, 1-4).
“It wasn’t perfect, we made some mistakes,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We really got after it and were committed on the defensive end. I think that keeps you safe in storms, storms where you are not shooting the ball well.”
Green, along with Jefferson, was one of the Dukes’ most productive returning players entering the season and started JMU’s first two games. But during a four-game stretch of non-conference play, Green was practically glued to her chair, logging consecutive “Did Not Play, Coach’s Decisions” in the box scores.
“It was hard at first,” Green, a Millbrook product, said. “I was starting and I thought I was doing pretty well. I came here because I trusted Coach O. So if that was what he wanted to do, I started being a better teammate. I did whatever was needed of me.”
When CAA play began, O’Regan turned to a platoon system with five players off the bench, Green among them, to play with high energy for a few minutes at a time. It was an opportunity to earn more playing time and Green took advantage.
“Whatever got her motivated, whether it was that I doubted her or whatever, she has been really great in practice leading that team,” O’Regan said of Green. “She’s just tougher defensively right now than the other ones on our team, and she understands that’s my priority.”
Coming off a blowout loss at Elon eight days earlier, the Dukes were up 8-0 almost as soon as the game began. But it was soon clear JMU’s issues weren’t quite resolved. Northeastern came back with a 15-2 run to build a lead early in the second quarter.
Huskies do-it-all guard Stella Clark, who entered Monday averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and five assists, picked up her third foul early in the second quarter but remained in the game as Northeastern pushed its lead to eight points in the first half before JMU began to warm up a bit offensively.
Still, the Dukes had trouble containing Oriyomi, who had 12 points by halftime to give the Huskies a 26-21 lead into the break.
JMU put together a 11-0 run early in the third quarter to regain control and this time was able to sustain some of that offensive momentum. But buckets by Oriyomi kept the Huskies close and the Dukes entered the fourth quarter clinging to a three-point advantage.
But the final 10 minutes belonged to Green and Jefferson.
Green nailed two 3-pointers early in the fourth and Jefferson scored on strong takes to the basket as the game suddenly turned into a rout.
“This week in practice we harped on once we put our foot down, keep going,” Jefferson said. “Even when we had those droughts we knew that as long as we were getting stops the offense would come to us.”
The Dukes and Huskies tip off again Tuesday at 1 p.m.
