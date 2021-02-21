James Madison responded to a gut-wrenching loss the night before to knock off Colonial Athletic Association leading Delaware, 65-62, Sunday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
It hasn’t been the season the Dukes (12-8, 8-5 CAA) expected, but they head into the final week of the regular season with a feeling that when the conference tournament comes they have as good a shot as anyone to earn the CAA’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
“That’s the best team in the league right now,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We just went 1-1 with them. ... I hope that gives us confidence going forward, not overconfidence. But if that’s the best right now, then we have a chance to win this thing.”
Rayne Tucker finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead JMU while fellow sophomore Kiki Jefferson added 15 points. It was Tucker’s second straight game with at least 22 points as O’Regan tried to take advantage whenever Delaware tried to guard Tucker with a less mobile post player.
“Coach O started running more plays for me,” Tucker said. “It wasn’t planned, but as the game progressed that’s how it happened.”
On Saturday, JMU led by three with 23 seconds left in regulation, but Jewell Smalls made her eighth 3-pointer of the game to force overtime. The Blue Hens (17-3, 14-2) scored first in the extra period and never trailed again, escaping with a 94-88 victory.
Smalls and Dickey combined for 54 points in the series opener, but had a much tougher time Sunday. Dickey finished with 19 points, but shot just 6-for-22 from the field while Smalls scored only two points.
JMU’s defensive effort was much better from the start in the rematch. The Dukes closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run, holding the Blue Hens scoreless for more than four minutes to build a 21-7 lead after one period.
JMU led by as many as 15 in the second quarter. But Dickey hit a mid-range jumper as the first half came to a close to get the Blue Hens back within 10 at the break, then converted a putback to open the third quarter and get Delaware back within single digits.
It was part of a 15-3 Delaware run that covered both halves and got the Blue Hens back within a possession just three minutes into the second half. Dickey hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with six minutes remaining to put the Blue Hens on top for the first time since the opening minute, but JMU answered with an 8-0 run to go back ahead 57-50.
This time around the Dukes were able to hang onto the lead in the final minute and remain in third place in the CAA standings heading into two games next weekend at Drexel.
“We’ve got two really tough games this weekend and we’ve got to play well,” O’Regan said. “But this should give us confidence moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.