In a sense, this is when the season starts in earnest for James Madison.
Sure, the Dukes are 2-1 heading into the 7 p.m. Saturday tip at George Mason, and the season-opening victory against Charlotte is looking even more impressive this week.
But how much can we really learn about a team in the first game of the season? Perhaps only a little more than the follow ups, a loss at defending NCAA champs Virginia and a romp over Division III Shenandoah.
Neither of those offered much insight into what JMU might when facing a solid mid-major opponent such as the Patriots from the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“It’s a way different story on Saturday, and going forward,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “It’s time.”
The Dukes will head to Fairfax for the second consecutive season, a scheduling quirk as JMU attempted to load up on compelling home games for the inaugural season in the Atlantic Union Bank Center next year.
Given the history between the Dukes and the former Colonial Athletic Association foe, that makes for a significant early-season challenge. Mason’s departure from the CAA in 2013 didn’t cool off the heated nature of the rivalry as the Dukes and Patriots have continued to clash on the court and the recruiting trail.
Last season’s game included four technical fouls and a postgame confrontation between George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards and JMU representatives. Afterward, Rowe apologized for his own technical to a long list of people associated with both schools, but noticeably left out Patriots coach Dave Paulsen.
“I remember that game like it was yesterday,” JMU sophomore point guard Deshon Parker said. “It was a hostile environment to be sure. When we go on the road like that, we have to be more together.”
Rowe is presented with an opportunity to pick up his first victory against the Patriots since returning to his alma mater as head coach. But much of that could hinge on who is available to play for each team.
The Patriots are 3-0, with close wins against Navy, Longwood and LIU- Brooklyn. But they’ve been playing without Spotswood product and preseason All-Atlantic-10 guard Justin Kier.
Early reports had the stress fracture in Kier’s right foot keeping him out four to six weeks, which could mean a return in the coming days. But there’s been little indication from Mason as to his immediate availability.
For JMU, junior power forward Dwight Wilson, who averaged 10.2 points and nearly eight rebounds per game last season, has missed the first three games with a high ankle sprain.
Wilson was still not in uniform for Wednesday’s Shenandoah game. Talented redshirt freshman forward Devon Flowers, who has played just two minutes this season, was sidelined in a boot.
“They have a guy who is really good, who I expect may play,” Rowe said. “He’s really good and I respect him a lot. They have two guards who are playing really well, (Jamal) Hartwell and (Javon) Greene. I think my team is really talented, but what I’m fighting is understanding what it takes to win. You can’t get off the bus at George Mason and not be physical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.