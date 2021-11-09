James Madison has plenty of old rivals and resume builders ahead in the coming weeks. Wednesday night’s season opener against Carlow University out of the NAIA doesn’t fall into either category.
But after a tumultuous week for the program, JMU fans will finally get a look at their Dukes when they take the floor at 7 p.m. for the first time in front of a full array of fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Seven newcomers, including four transfers expected to make an immediate impact, dot the roster. Four starters and few key reserves from last year’s regular season CAA championship team are back. For the first time in several years, multiple national publications picked the Dukes to win the conference title.
“Our guys are excited,” second-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “They are anxious to get going and play games in front of fans. October for us had two closed scrimmages and I’m excited about how we played. I think we are getting better. At the same time, our guys are tired of practice. But for a coach we need some more practice to really get ready and and anticipate what’s ahead on our schedule.”
Of course, the league announced on Saturday JMU is no longer eligible for the CAA Tournament with the school ready to leave for the Sun Belt Conference this summer. The Dukes only road to the NCAA Tournament is a longshot at-large bid.
JMU’s attempt to build an at-large portfolio begins in earnest Saturday, when once and future conference mate Old Dominion comes to town. The Monarchs remain eligible for the Conference USA title even though they too are leaving for the Sun Belt. ODU sits among the favorites to win CUSA.
But first comes Carlow. The Celtics, who open their season at VMI on Tuesday, come in as a non-NCAA Division I program and one that has struggled recently at that. It should be an easy victory for the Dukes and an opportunity for fans to check out JMU’s new arena which was not fully open to the public last season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curiosity of this one comes from how Byington manages what appears to be incredible depth and which players crack the starting lineup and regular rotation.
“This is an identity game,” Byington said. “A lot of game are throughout the year, but this about what we stand for. We should see multiple-effort plays, being there for your teammates. Certain things that are pillars of our program, we should see those things come through tomorrow and no matter the opponent.”
For his part, preseason second-team All-CAA pick Vado Morse said he’s feeling good about the team and ready to step into an even larger leadership role in his second season with the Dukes.
“I feel very comfortable,” Morse said. “The first year didn’t go as planned with us, but everything happens for a reason. I feel very comfortable having a coach that has a lot of confidence in me and my game, so I feel great.”
