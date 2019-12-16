James Madison hasn’t played a game in more than two weeks, and when the Dukes return to the court Tuesday night it will be against a Delaware State program that has had plenty of struggles in recent seasons.
But the Hornets come into the Convocation Center for a 7 p.m. tip versus a program in the midst of a culture change in head coach David Caputo’s second season in Dover.
And JMU coach Sean O’Regan doesn’t expect the same kind of Delaware State team his Dukes ran off the court a year ago.
“I have a whole lot of respect for Coach Caputo and watching him build this program since he got the job has been cool,” O’Regan said Monday. “I watched them play Longwood yesterday and on the jump ball he’s got all five of them slapping the floor. They are scrappy and athletic and I think they are going to primarily play us man-to-man, and that is where I respect the principles and what he’s building.”
The Dukes made a school-record 18 3-pointers on the way to a 103-57 victory last season at Delaware State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. But the Hornets have a different roster this season and a 4-6 record - after winning just seven games last season - and that includes the program’s first-ever victory against rival Delaware, on Nov. 12.
Junior college transfers Sharajah Collins and Lyric Turner have added a spark to the DSU lineup with each averaging double figures in scoring, including a team-high 13.7 points per game for Collins.
“They play primarily with four guards,” O’Regan said. “They have a whole bunch of newcomers and they are going to fight and scrap.”
Still, JMU (6-2) should be considered a heavy favorite. The Dukes only losses have come by a combined eight points to No. 13 Maryland and on the road at Virginia. The Hornets provide one of the final three non-conference tuneups before the Dukes begin defense of their regular- season Colonial Athletic Association title at home Jan. 3 against William & Mary.
And while expecting JMU to crack the century mark like it did last season against this team may be a bit too much, O’Regan would love to see his team make strides offensively after heading into the break with back-to-back games scoring fewer than 50 points.
And most of all, the Dukes are simply excited to get back on the court after the long break.
“They are ready,” O’Regan said. “When I said to take Saturday off and when you come back we’ll actually start game planning for a team, that woke them up quickly. With a team full of veterans and seniors, they want to play. They want to get back out there, especially at home.”
