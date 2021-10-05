As James Madison continues preparations for the upcoming women’s basketball season, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan knows he’s going to be counting on continued improvement from his second-year players.
“We’re a close group, all of us,” sophomore Peyton McDaniel said. “Coming back for a second year there’s been a lot of emphasis on defense and we know we can score offensively, but we need to lock down on defense to be a good team.”
Last season, JMU went with a young rotation on the way to a 14-10 record and second place finish in the Colonial Athletic Association. Peyton McDaniel and Jamia Hazell each started 12 games as freshmen with McDaniel averaging 12.2 points to earn CAA Rookie of the Year. Hazell averaged 10 points and 2.6 assists per game while fellow first-year Steph Ouderkirk played in every game and provided solid minutes off the bench.
This year Anna Goodman, who saw limited action as a freshman, is in line to get more playing time in the post after Rayne Tucker transferred to Towson. Another talented sophomore, Clair Neff, joined the bunch midway through last season after transferring from Clemson.
But it’s McDaniel and Hazell in particular who might be keys to JMU’s success. Junior Kiki Jefferson is back after averaging team highs at 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and O’Regan said he expects that trio to lead the way for the Dukes in 2021-22.
“I think they are both very equipped for that,” O’Regan said. “They both look like they are capable of playing a bunch of minutes. The hardest part for me is figuring out the fit of it. Yes, they are both ready to make that jump, but it’s a matter of me figuring out how they are going to get those minutes.”
Increasing the production and workload for McDaniel and Hazell may mean playing each of them at different positions. Hazell’s skills fit at point guard, but she may also play off the ball at times this season to allow seniors Madison Green and Brianna Tinsley to play the point.
McDaniel is naturally a sharp-shooting small forward, but at 6-0 could spend some time at the power forward spot to stay on the court as O’Regan rotates in other wings.
Hazell in particular showed all-conference caliber athleticism during her debut season, and this offseason has focused on shoring up defense and decision making. O’Regan raved about the shape she returned in while Hazell said she spent extra time studying the game.
“I feel really good about this year,” Hazell said. “I watched more film of past season games and I’ve been working a lot on my shot to make it more consistent. Then just being in shape is the most important thing to playing basketball and I’ve always played for programs that were big on conditioning, so I’m used to running and running a long time.”
Defense has been a focus in early practices for the Dukes, who struggled in that department last season relative to O’Regan’s first four years as head coach. But another reason JMU, which opens the season Nov. 9 at home against Virginia, can spend extra time on defense right now is because the coaching staff has a pretty good idea where points are coming from.
“I expect Kiki, Peyton and Jamia to be that kind of three-way scoring punch,” O’Regan said. “I think they will be our staple scorers. There will be days where Clair Neff a bunch and days Anna Goodman has a good day or games where Maddie Green can hit four or five 3’s. But those will be our big three this year scoring wise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.