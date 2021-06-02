James Madison’s road to Oklahoma City was challenging, and it doesn’t get any easier for the Dukes now that they’ve arrived at the Women’s College World Series.
JMU opens softball’s crowning event Thursday at noon against top-seeded Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
“Oklahoma is a lot like Missouri with its high-potent offense,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Every single pitch is going to matter, whether you are pitching or hitting or fielding. Every pitch is going to matter and we want to use the atmosphere to our advantage.”
The Dukes (39-2) advanced to their first WCWS after winning the Knoxville Regional - the only one of 16 regionals that featured three ranked teams - then took two of three on the road against No. 8 Missouri. Tennessee, Liberty and Mizzou were all worthy opponents, but Oklahoma has played on another level.
The Sooners (50-2) hit 2.81 home runs per game this season, almost an entire homer more than anyone else in the nation. Meanwhile, OU has the country’s 15th-best ERA at 1.90.
“We have to stay within ourselves,” JMU ace Odicci Alexander, who has picked up five wins in the NCAA Tournament, said. “Bring that heart and the fight and the passion for the game. I know I love the game so much and have to leave everything out there.”
Oklahoma outfielder Jocelyn Alo, who leads the nation with 30 home runs, was named the USA Softball National Player of the Year on Tuesday, while teammate Tiare Jennings was picked as the Freshman of the Year.
The Sooners used a five-inning, 9-1 victory against Washington to secure their spot in the World Series field. In two Super Regional games against the Huskies, Oklahoma belted five homers. Entering the World Series, the Sooners and Dukes boast the two best records in the nation and both rank among the top teams in the sport in both home runs and ERA.
But OU is going for its fifth NCAA title while JMU is a WCWS first-timer. When the Sooners put up runs in bunches, they did so to show the world they aren’t messing around.
“It sends a message that we want it all,” Alo told reporters during a press conference earlier this week. “We’re ready to go through anyone and everyone.”
The Sooners are also playing about a half an hour from their campus in Norman. The recently expanded 13,000-seat stadium will be filled with crimson and cream. But unlike most of the field, the Dukes have already encountered hostile environments on the way to OKC.
By the end of both the regional and Super Regional rounds it was outnumbered Dukes' fans making all the noise.
“We don’t even notice that we are on the road anymore,” JMU senior outfielder Logan Newton said. “I think it’s just a matter of let’s see what this field can do for us. We’re not really surprised by any of that. So it’s kind of an advantage that we know.”
