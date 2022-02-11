As rough as the 2021-22 season has been at times for the James Madison women’s basketball team, the Dukes head into their final eight games of the season with the CAA regular season title still within reach.
But for JMU to move up the standings, the Dukes (11-10, 7-3 CAA) need to start collecting quality victories. That starts Sunday afternoon against visiting Towson. The Tigers sit a half game ahead of fourth-place JMU in the league standings and picked up a 79-70 victory against the Dukes in the first meeting.
Delaware and Drexel each sit above Towson and JMU in league play with only one CAA loss apiece. But half of JMU’s remaining games are against the teams ahead of them in the standings, and with the Dukes banned from the CAA Tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, it gives JMU a lot to play for in each and every game the rest of the way.
“We’ve got to keep working and hopefully finish up these eight games really strong,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “In any league there are games out there that are dangerous if you don’t come to play because you’re looking at the standings.”
Last time JMU played at home it was one of the Dukes’ most disappointing performances of the season, falling by 12 to Northeastern. But O’Regan’s team followed that up with a pair of road victories at Elon and William & Mary, keeping the Dukes in the mix.
JMU is doing it shorthanded with last season’s CAA Rookie of the Year Peyton McDaniel and Clemson transfer Claire Neff both out for the season. But O’Regan has been happy with the way players such as Jaylin Carodine, averaging six points and 10.6 rebounds per game, have stepped up.
“We’ve been talent wise, more talented in years past where you could steamroll (other teams),” O’Regan said. “February games I think are a little bit more like ‘alright I’ve got three more games until the conference tournament, let me bag it in here.’ In January everybody is fighting for a position. The difficult part of getting to the top is fighting through the crowd at the bottom.”
The Dukes and Tigers tip off Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with the contest streaming live on FloSports and televised on NBC Sports Washington. JMU is aiming to make it the start of a winning streak to close out its time in the CAA.
“There is a level of pride for me,” O’Regan said. “The tournament thing is a total travesty that we don’t get to play in the conference tournament. There’s a level of pride in that this is the product people are coming to see. We’re trying to win every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.