As the James Madison women’s soccer team prepares to open its season Thursday against VCU at Sentara Park, the Dukes are looking to build off a strong finish to 2021 that saw them close the year with four straight victories and win five of their last six.
“Overall this is the deepest team, and maybe the best I’ve had a JMU,” fifth-year Dukes coach Joshua Walters said. “So it’s really exciting. We’re having some really difficult and long conversations with the staff right now about who should start and who we want to see in the game. There are so many players it’s like we don’t have enough spots and minutes, which is a great problem to have.”
JMU brings back redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden, who tied for the team lead in points last season. Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi also returns after putting up three goals and four assists to rank near the top of the JMU roster in both categories. Defender Brittany Munson should also be a key player returning.
In goal, Alexandra Blom returns after starting all 19 matches last season, allowing 1.24 goals per game. The Dukes also brought in a top-35 recruiting class and could see several freshmen contribute.
After going 9-9-1 a year ago in its final CAA season, JMU is picked to finish second in the Sun Belt East behind only Old Dominion.
With the highly-touted recruiting class ready for its debut, Walters expects some freshman to get playing time right away. Y-Van Nguyen, a freshman from Fairfax who can play almost every position, is among the newcomers who could make an immediate impact. Another freshman, Jamie Schwartz from Palmyra, Penn., fits into the same category.
Additionally, defender Soleil Flores comes to JMU from Nokesville after fielding offers from several Power 5 conference schools and Walters called incoming freshman Lizzie Gillen the surprise of the class so far.
Nebraska grad transfer Hannah Young joins the Dukes after making nine starts early in her career with the Huskers before dealing with injuries that kept her out last season.
“We’re super talented,” Walters said. “This is probably the most talented freshman class I’ve had. Those players are pushing for some of those spots. It’s fun. We don’t have a starting 11 that will always be the same 11. I learned from the pandemic we needed depth and I needed to grow depth.”
It should be a strong test for JMU when the Rams visit Sentara Park on Thursday. VCU went 13-4 and 9-1 in the Atlantic 10 last season. They are also coming off an exhibition victory against ODU, which won Conference USA last season and was the overwhelming favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference in what is the first season in the league for both the Monarchs and Dukes.
The match kicks off at 7 p.m., streaming live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.