Even after shocking the world in the Women's College World Series and gaining attention around the planet, the James Madison Dukes weren't ready for the reception Tuesday afternoon when they returned home to Harrisonburg.
JMU officials estimated between 800 and 1,000 fans were on hand to greet the team bus outside Memorial Hall adjacent to the Dukes' home field at Veterans Memorial Park.
Purple streamers and JMU chants filled the air as the police-escorted bus pulled into the parking lot following the team plane's touchdown at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport around 2:30 p.m.
“I think I was blown out of my seat when we pulled up and saw all that,” senior pitcher Odicci Alexander said. “The support from all those fans out there. We couldn’t appreciate that more. I haven’t even wrapped my head around it yet.”
The Dukes were finally eliminated from the WCWS on Monday after a 7-1 loss to top-seeded Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. But prior to that, JMU ran through the NCAA postseason beating No. 9 Tennessee and No. 8 Missouri on the road to advance to the World Series.
Once there, the Dukes began the WCWS by beating Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in front of crowds of 13,000 mostly local fans cheering on the Sooners and Cowgirls.
But those without allegiance to the local teams were largely rooting for the Dukes throughout their run.
“To be completely honest, a lot of the Oklahoma fans were on our side,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, they were coming up to us and cheering us on. What was really important was we had so many alumni come out and that was very special. Social media helps a lot. Ten years ago we didn’t have all that and for the girls to see the support from famous people, Billie Jean King, Ron Rivera, it was unbelievable.”
JMU was the first team from outside the Power 5 conferences to make the WCWS since Louisiana-Lafayette did so out of the Sun Belt in 2014. The Dukes were the first mid-major in more than 20 years to advance all the way to the national semifinals. JMU was also the first school from the mid-Atlantic region to ever make softball’s final four.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso thinks JMU’s success may have opened the door to a wider audience for a sport that was already seeing tremendous growth in popularity.
“I am sure that they brought in thousands of fans, viewership-wise, and got them on their train, and that is tremendous,” Gasso said. “We love that for the sport. We love it for that part of the country, as well. I'm sure that this is going to be a momentum builder for their program without question. It's been great for our sport, and we need more of that in the future.”
The numbers back up Gasso’s assertions. The first day of the Women’s College World Series saw the event’s best TV ratings since 2009. The opener featuring JMU and Oklahoma began at noon Eastern time last Thursday and drew 620,000 viewers, the most ever for a WCWS Game 1.
Alexander’s celebrity status grew exponentially, with the Dukes pitcher gaining thousands of followers on her social media platforms each day of the tournament. She added more than 25,000 new Instagram followers between the end of the national semifinal and the start of the welcome home rally alone.
While Tuesday afternoon was a celebration of the achievements of 2021, talk of where the program can go in the future had also begun with an expectation the enthusiasm around JMU softball will remain.
“I want everybody to think about today, sear that into your brain and think about this experience,” Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne told the crowd as he pointed toward the softball stadium. “Next year that place will be packed.”
