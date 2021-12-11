The wake up call came late Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, but it came in time for James Madison, which came back from 14 points down in the second half to get past Radford, 79-70.
The Dukes (9-2), are off to their best start in 35 years after putting together a remarkable defensive stretch over the middle portion of the second half that made the rally possible, forcing 14 turnovers over a 12-minute stretch.
“It wasn’t always about us playing poorly,” second-year Dukes coach Mark Byington said. “I want to give Radford credit, I thought they played really good in the first half. They made shots. They were the tougher team and they played harder than us. But I liked how our guys responded at halftime.”
Takal Molson had a game-high 14 points for JMU, but it was another balanced effort for the Dukes, who had four players in double-figures plus Justin Amadi who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Julien Wooden finished with 12 points for the Dukes while Alonzo Sule and Charles Falden each added 11. Dravon Mangum had 12 points to lead Radford (4-6) and at times seemed to come up with a timely three-pointer every time JMU threatened to rally.
But in the end it was the defense, sparked by off the bench Terell Strickland and Tyree Ihenacho, who had three steals and five assists, creating layups and dunks for the Dukes that made the difference as JMU went just 18-for-34 from the free throw line.
“The second group came in hungry,” Molson said. “They were turnt up, energetic. They wanted it more and it showed.”
The Dukes entered the contest fresh off Tuesday night’s three-point victory against Virginia, which ended with a significant chunk of the sold out crowd celebrating with the JMU players on the AUBC floor.
Taking the court again Saturday night it took JMU a moment to settle down with the Dukes turning the ball over three times in the first two and a half minutes. But after Molson, the hero of the final minute against the Cavaliers, knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key to get James Madison on the scoreboard the Dukes managed to take an early lead.
But as the first half wore on, JMU struggled from the field and its best opportunities on offense came in transition while the Highlanders made a couple of guarded 3-pointers to climb back in front, 18-15, with nine minutes left in the opening period.
After Molson’s second 3-pointer of the evening briefly put JMU back on top, Radford went on a barrage from deep. The Highlanders knocked down six triples in a little more than six minutes and used an 13-2 run to grab a double-digit lead with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
JMU continued to go to the basket, but couldn’t manage to hit shots or get to the free throw line as the Dukes missed seven of its final eight field goal attempts of the half. Meanwhile Mangum knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Highlanders a 41-29 lead at the break.
1 of 23
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) looks for an open teammate under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford guard Camron McNeil (11) drives between James Madison guards Charles Falden (11) and Terell Strickland (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) loses control of the ball against Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) scoops up a loose ball under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford forward Rashun Williams (5) tips the ball out of the hands of James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford guard Josiah Jeffers (2) goes up for a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison guards Charles Falden (11) and Tyree Ihenacho (14) celebrate at the start of a timeout during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Radford in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford center Lewis Djonkam (22) loses control of the ball as he tries to take a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) looks for an open teammate under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) and forward Justin Amadi (0) celebrate as the clock winds down on a 79-70 win against Radford during an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) looks for an open teammate under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford guard Camron McNeil (11) drives between James Madison guards Charles Falden (11) and Terell Strickland (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) loses control of the ball against Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) scoops up a loose ball under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison's Takal Molson (15) drives in a slam dunk during the first half Saturday against Radford.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison head coach Mark Byington speaks with guard Takal Molson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Radford in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford forward Rashun Williams (5) tips the ball out of the hands of James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford guard Josiah Jeffers (2) goes up for a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford head coach Darris Nichols motions to his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford guard Camron McNeil (11) goes up for a shot against James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) goes up for a shot against Radford forward Chyree Walker (14) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) gets fouled by Radford guard Xavier Lipscomb (45) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Terell Strickland (10) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Radford on Saturday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guards Charles Falden (11) and Tyree Ihenacho (14) celebrate at the start of a timeout during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Radford in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) dunks the ball after a Radford turnover during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford center Lewis Djonkam (22) loses control of the ball as he tries to take a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Terell Strickland (10) drives around Radford center Lewis Djonkam (22) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford guard Xavier Lipscomb (45) and James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) chase down a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) tries to drive around James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) goes up to the basket against Radford guard Camron McNeil (11) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) looks for an open teammate under pressure from Radford guard Artese Stapleton (24) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) goes up for a shot over Radford guard Tai'Reon Joseph (3) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Radford Basketball
James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) and forward Justin Amadi (0) celebrate as the clock winds down on a 79-70 win against Radford during an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The Dukes finally brought back their trademark defensive intensity a few minutes into the second half, forcing turnovers in the backcourt to spark a 11-0 run that cut Radford’s lead to 51-48 with 12 minutes remaining.
“JMU, they really responded, especially in the second half,” Radford coach Darris Nichols said. “Them coming out and full-court pressing, you hadn’t seen that much from them. We didn’t respond well to their pressure. They turned it up in the second half and it changed the game.”
Just a few minutes later it was Sule, who appeared sluggish at times early in the game, who hauled in a rebound on a Radford miss, ran down the floor and took a pass at the top of the key where he drained a 3-pointer to give the Dukes their first lead of the second half.
At that point it was all JMU and by the time Wooden exploded along the baseline for a monstrous two-handed slam plus a foul on Radford, his free throw made it an 11-point Dukes lead with less than six and a half minutes to play.
Radford wasn’t done, however, and JMU struggled at the foul line, missing seven free throws in a row at one point as the Highlanders got back within a bucket at the 2:20 mark.
But JMU got the baskets it needed down the stretch and never let Radford come all the way back. Now the Dukes have a 10-day break for final exams before heading on the road to Morgan State.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Byington said. “We had five guys with exams today. Our guys will have shorter practices and we’ll regroup as a team on Friday, but right now our main focus is academics and taking care of business there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.