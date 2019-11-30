Coming off the most disappointing loss of the early season, James Madison responded with its most complete team effort of the year. The Dukes got major contributions from players up and down the roster and the balanced performance resulted in a 99-89 victory against visiting East Carolina.
All five JMU starters scored double figures in double figures, led by junior swingman Darius Banks with 22, his fourth-consecutive game with at least 21 points.
“Everybody that played really contributed,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “To be honest, there’s 12 guys working hard in practice, and it’s hard to play 12, but everybody has to be ready when they’re number is called. Tonight we got that from all the guys.”
Juniors Matt Lewis and Dwight Wilson each had double-doubles. Lewis was scoreless in the first half, but finished with 16 points and 10 assists while Wilson had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Michael Christmas was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor to finish with 18 points.
“This is a very special group all the way down to coaching staff that allows everyone to play free and have everyone getting what they want offensively,” Wilson said. “Matt’s always been an unselfish guy, but we’ve taken the presssure off where previous years he might have had to score 20 or 30 in a night. Now he’s playing more free and getting shots where he can.”
The Dukes (5-3) played without forward Zach Jacobs, who started the previous seven games. But JMU once again stretched the lead out to double digits in the first half, going up 27-15 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Christmas midway through the opening period.
JMU led by as many as 16 in the first, but as was the case in its previous three games a big lead didn’t necessarily mean Rowe’s squad was about to run away with it. ECU sophomore Jayden Gardner, the Pirates’ leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game, started slow but began to bully the Dukes in the paint after Christmas, Wilson and Banks all went to the bench with two fouls in the opening half.
Gardner had 10 of his 16 points in the first half before Logan Curtis, who had a team-high 18 for the Pirates, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 46-39 at the break.
In the opposite fashion of Tuesday’s loss to Coppin State, James Madison had an answer when the Pirates (2-6) punched back. The Dukes opened the second half on a 20-5 run and built a 24-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go. East Carolina briefly got back within nine, but unlike each of JMU’s three previous games, it never felt like the Dukes were in serious danger late.
“It shows the growth of this team,” Lewis said. “We’re eight games in and almost every game we’ve gotten better. The freshmen are out there learning and the veteran guys are trying to bring them along and they are soaking it up really well.”
