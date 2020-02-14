At this point in a massively disappointing season, James Madison will look for just about anything that might create a positive vibe heading into its next game. Within reason, of course.
The Dukes (9-15, 2-11 CAA) are coming off one of their best performances in weeks, but even that resulted in a loss on the road to red-hot Delaware in the final seconds one week ago. This Saturday at 8 p.m., JMU welcomes Towson (15-11, 8-5) to the Convocation Center. The Dukes lost a close game at Towson four weeks ago in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Coincidently, both the JMU men and women fell behind by 21 points at Towson before huge comebacks came up just short. When the Tigers women came to the Convocation Center last week, the Dukes avenged that heartbreaker by 42 points. But even in a best-case scenario for Louis Rowe’s team, it is hard to imagine JMU blowing out a Towson squad that is right in the mix for the CAA regular-season title.
“We’re in a different place,” Rowe said.
But if the Dukes could deliver a performance similar to last Saturday when they led almost the entire second half against a Delaware team that has won seven straight, downing the Tigers isn’t out of the question.
JMU sits all alone in last place in the CAA but has won four of the past six against the Tigers. As usual though, handling Towson means slowing down the Tigers’ tough, physical guards.
“They have two guys offensively that are playing at a really high level,” Rowe said. “So obviously we are going to have to do a good job on those guys who do a lot of heavy lifting. They come at you really hard. They are a physical team and a tough team and playing really well of late.”
Though JMU has had as much success against the Tigers as any team in the CAA of late, this current version of Towson is on a roll. Pat Skerry’s club has won nine of its last 11 games and is right behind Hofstra and Delaware at the top of the league standings.
The outstanding play of Brian Fobbs was expected. The senior from Rochester, N.Y., was a preseason All-CAA pick and is averaging a team-high 16 points per game to go along with almost five rebounds a contest.
But perhaps the key to Towson’s success has been the development of sophomore Allen Betrand, who has created a potent 1-2 punch alongside Fobbs. Bertrand is averaging 13.6 points a night while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.
For the Dukes, the key is avoiding the rough stretches that have hampered JMU in most of their losses.
“We talk all the time about playing 40 minutes,” Rowe said. “When we can do that we give ourselves a chance to win it in the end, and that is what you are looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.