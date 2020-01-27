There are turning points in every season, though they’re sometimes not clear at the time. In this one for James Madison, the more data that becomes available, the more you can see the high-water mark and the point it started to slip away.
For a couple of precious minutes — roughly 5:12 to 5:14 p.m., Dec. 28, 2019 — the Dukes looked like the best team in the Colonial Athletic Association. Maybe, just maybe, JMU could mark the final season in the venerable Convocation Center with a run to the NCAA Tournament.
Every Duke knows that in the weeks since things turned badly. Saturday, with a loss at Elon, they got even worse. JMU now sits all alone in last place in the CAA, at 8-12 overall and 1-8 in conference play. The Dukes are losers of six straight. But for a brief moment, not that long ago, they almost had to be considered the league favorite.
“We were in a good place...” JMU coach Louis Rowe said.
*****
It would be rewriting history to act like 2019-20 was ever a dream season for JMU. A collapse against Coppin State and a poor defensive effort at Radford certainly signaled lingering growing pains. But, overall, things were trending up around the holidays.
The Dukes entered CAA play winners of three of four. The core group of juniors Rowe had built around — Matt Lewis, Darius Banks, and Dwight Wilson — were playing lights out with everyone around them finding their roles.
They handled East Carolina, a team that’s proved competitive in the American Athletic Conference with one of the nation’s best players in Jayden Gardner.
Charleston Southern visited as one of the hottest squads in the country, in the midst of winning six games in seven tries - including on the road at Missouri. The only loss came by 21 points at the Convo. Recently, the Buccaneers have won four straight and are in the mix for the Big South Conference title.
JMU followed the blowout of Charleston Southern with an Atlantic 10 Conference foe Fordham. The Dukes were 7-4, with two of those losses on the road to projected NCAA Tournament teams.
“We have seen that we can score the ball,” Banks said. “We have seen in spurts that we can play good defense. We have a lot of positives. We have good guys on our team. We have good coaches on our team. We’re capable of pulling away and starting a run of wins with this team.”
As the conference season began, you couldn’t blame anyone invested in JMU basketball for being cautiously optimistic. Hofstra visited Harrisonburg for the CAA opener and the Pride had been voted the preseason favorite to win the Colonial. But JMU had received three first-place votes and here the Dukes quickly established a lead on the reigning regular-season champs.
A little more than an hour into the league race, James Madison looked like the superior team. Wilson had established his dominance in the post and the Dukes held Hofstra’s prolific senior guards in check.
Deshon Parker hit a step-back 3-pointer to put JMU ahead by 10 points two minutes into the second half. JMU forced Hofstra’s Jalen Ray into an off-balanced airball on the next possession before Banks came off a screen near the top of the key and put the Dukes ahead by 13.
At that moment the Convo was loud. JMU fans were excited about men’s basketball again. Rowe’s team had a collective bounce in its step heading to the bench for a timeout.
Then the Pride hit a few tough shots. The Dukes missed a lot of free throws. The lead didn’t vanish, but it steadily shrunk until it was gone. JMU lost.
And lost. And lost.
Eight times in their first nine conference games, the Dukes fell. The only team JMU beat in that stretch, UNC Wilmington, fired coach C.B. McGrath not long after.
*****
“Hofstra, the first five minutes of the second half seem so long ago now,” Rowe said Monday, almost a month later. “That’s me as a coach. I can imagine how long ago that feels to these players.”
At the halfway point of the conference season, the Dukes are at one of the lowest points in Rowe’s four seasons as head coach at his alma mater. Elon led by double digits most of the game Saturday. The Phoenix, with a first-year head coach and three freshmen in the starting lineup, were picked to finish last in the CAA by a wide margin.
Whatever fire was burning in the Dukes in December, looked close to extinguished.
“We’ve looked at the Charleston game,” Rowe said. “We came out in attack mode. We had some energy and we really threw some shots at those guys, on the road. You have to use that. Reach back and say guys, 'When we were doing this stuff we were doing well.'"
College of Charleston comes to Harrisonburg to start the second half of CAA play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.. The Dukes know they need to be close to their best to beat a good Cougars squad. The JMU coaches are just trying to figure out how to remind their players what their best looks like.
It was just three weeks ago the Dukes won at Wilmington and competed well in Charleston before the Cougars pulled away at home. But a couple of heartbreaking losses in the Convo to Delaware and Drexel followed - then three straight road losses.
It’s snowballing on Rowe and Co., and they are looking for anything that might prevent an avalanche.
“It’s on me, as the head coach,” said Rowe, with a mark of 20-43 in CAA games in four seasons. “Listen, you know how I feel about these guys. I love them. I want so much for them. Top-down, I have to keep working and keep showing these guys, this is who we are.
“Because we were in a really good place.”
