Even going back to last spring, just days after James Madison ended its season in the WNIT semifinals, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan was pointing to the importance of this post-Thanksgiving weekend.
JMU was one of the last two teams left out of the NCAA Tournament before its deep run in the WNIT. But the Dukes simply didn’t have enough quality victories in the eyes of the selection committee, despite tying a school record with 29 wins. So O’Regan was quite pleased with the invitation to participate in the Cavalier Classic at Virginia.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” O’Regan said earlier this week. “My hope would be that it doesn’t become bigger than any other game, but it is. The fact is it is a huge opportunity. It’s a road game and a neutral site game against teams that both could be top-100 wins.”
The Dukes will take on U.Va. at 2 p.m. Saturday and then play Central Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s an opportunity for JMU to pick up a pair of victories away from home that might look good to the committee come March.
Virginia (3-3) appears to be improved in its second season under Tina Thompson, a former WNBA All-Star from California.
Two of the Cavaliers losses came to Top-15 teams Kentucky and UConn. Senior forward Jocelyn Willoughby is once again leading Virginia in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.3 points and eight rebounds per game.
Central Florida, which spent all of last season ranked in the Top 25, is off to a 4-2 start despite losing some of its top players. Senior guard Kay Kay Wright leads UCF with 13 points per contest and 26 assists in six games.
O’Regan believes both teams should finish the season ranked in at least the top-100 of the RPI, which remains a key metric for the women’s selection committee.
“I like the challenge of it,” O’Regan said. “I like the fact we have a road game with U.Va., even though it’s a tournament or whatever you want to call it. I’m glad we have a game with Central Florida. I’ve got a lot of respect for what (UCF coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson) has done there. It will be a challenge, but we’ll be ready.”
A native of Iowa who played pro ball in New Zealand, Abrahamson-Henderson was named the UCF coach before the 2016-17 season.
There’s also the added bonus for the Dukes of playing one of the commonwealth’s ACC schools. JMU took down Virginia Tech in the WNIT last March and will go for its third straight victory in the series against the Cavaliers.
The Dukes beat Virginia, 61-55, in the 2016-17 season and scored a 63-46 victory against the Cavs in 2013-14, with both games played at the JMU Convocation Center. James Madison hasn’t beaten Virginia in Charlottesville since 2009.
But this might be one of the best JMU squads in years. The Dukes enter the Cavalier Classic 5-1 with the lone loss a two-point heartbreaker to No. 9 Maryland in Harrisonburg on Nov. 13. JMU received votes in this week’s coaches poll, still looking to crack the Top 25 for the first time since February, 2015.
Despite subplots and potential long-term effects, the Dukes swear they plan to bring the same approach this weekend as any other time.
“You always get hyped for games people consider to be big,” JMU senior Kayla Cooper-Williams said. “We try to get hyped for every game. We’re going to prepare for U.Va., the same way we prepared for Longwood and Maryland. The energy, we’ll bring it, but that’s the same for every game.”
