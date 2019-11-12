There’s little question where James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan’s focus is as the Dukes get ready for a huge opportunity tonight.
No. 8 Maryland visits the Convocation Center at 7 p.m., giving JMU an early shot at the marquee victory that lacked from the Dukes’ resume last season when they were left out of the NCAA Tournament despite a dominant regular-season run through the Colonial Athletic Association.
But to have any chance against the Terrapins, JMU will need a tremendous effort on the glass.
“We’ve gotten away with being the more athletic team,” O’Regan said. “We’re going to find out how good of a rebounding team we are on Wednesday because Maryland is as good as it gets and we will not be the more athletic team.”
A season ago, JMU outrebounded opponents by nearly nine boards per game and losing the rebounding battle by even one or two in any particular was rare. An exception was the Dukes’ December trip to College Park, Md., where Maryland pulled down 11 more rebounds than JMU on the way to a 24-point victory.
In addition to athleticism, the Terps, coming off a loss to South Carolina in a Top-10 matchup Sunday, also bring plenty of size to town with five players 6-2 or taller on the roster.
“We better be the tougher team,” O’Regan said. “I think it’s one of the keys to the game. If you can out-rebound Maryland, I think it puts yourself in a position where you can come away on top of them. But I think that’s something we’ve improved on. It’s something I want to do. I want to be able to dominate the glass.”
And while JMU may look to the backcourt for its offense – senior guards Kamiah Small and Lexie Barrier are combining to average 40 points per game – they key for the Dukes may be fifth-year senior Kayla Cooper-Williams. She may be the lone Duke with length and athleticism to matchup with the Maryland front court.
Cooper-Williams is once again averaging double-figure rebounds, pulling down 11 a night over the first two games, and she’s gotten help in that category from freshman Kiki Jefferson, who is averaging 7.5 boards per contest.
“For us, we are focusing on what we need to do to be better,” Cooper-Williams said. “If you treat any game differently, that’s how you get caught up in situations you don’t want to be in. So we approach each game the same and just prepare for each game the same.”
Jefferson may get an opportunity to prove herself against another stellar freshman, Maryland’s Ashley Owusu, who leads the Terps at 17.5 points per game.
JMU’s advantage may be on the perimeter, where the Dukes boast multiple 3-point shooters, and could be particularly effective if Jackie Benitez is available to play after missing all but seven minutes of the first two games with an injury.
“I’m fired up,” O’Regan said “This is what I dream about. We’re getting an opportunity to show how special this team can be. You don’t get this opportunity very often. This is a Top-10 team coming to your place and you’re not totally outmatched.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.