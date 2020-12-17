Last season, when James Madison claimed the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season women’s basketball title and appeared well on its way to the NCAA Tournament before the postseason was abruptly canceled, there was a secret to the Dukes’ success.
It really didn’t matter if JMU shot well or not.
Led by the program’s fourth all-time leading rebounder, Kayla Cooper-Williams, the Dukes dominated the glass, particularly on the offensive end. JMU led the CAA in nearly all rebounding categories, including offensive rebounding percentage as it grabbed nearly 39 percent of its own misses.
Even when the first attempts weren’t going in, JMU had good odds of finishing each possession with an easy bucket. But so far in the 2020-21 season that’s one area where the Dukes (4-2) have not been as consistent.
“I don’t think we are doing a good enough job,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said following a blowout loss Sunday at West Virginia. “If you look at this, West Virginia misses 33 shots and gets 21 offensive rebounds. We missed 50 shots and got 17 offensive rebounds.”
On the surface, JMU’s overall numbers don’t look bad at all. The Dukes are pulling down 15.3 offensive rebounds per game, which is actually slightly more than a year ago. JMU’s offensive rebounding rate, 39.5 percent, is also a tick above where the Dukes finished last season.
But unlike 2019-20 when JMU was atop the conference in those categories, those numbers put O’Regan’s team squarely in the middle of the CAA pack so far this season. JMU is also not as dominant on the defensive glass, which minimizes the advantage.
Last season the Dukes pulled down 422 offensive rebounds, 77 more than their opponents. This season JMU and its foes have each pulled down exactly 92 offensive boards.
The difference between JMU’s victories and its two lopsided losses have been great. The Dukes actually rebounded at a solid rate in setbacks against WVU and Buffalo, rebounding 34 of their 89 misses in those two games. But the combination of poor shooting - those are the only two games JMU has been below 40 percent on field goal attempts - and average offensive rebounding were tough to overcome.
In victory, James Madison has been outstanding. Take back-to-back triumphs against Virginia and George Mason: during those wins, JMU shot 46 percent from the field while rebounding almost exactly half of its misses. The result was an impressive 1.19 points per possession while handling a pair of old rivals.
Even coming off the loss to West Virginia, O’Regan isn’t ready to start making major changes to JMU’s approach. The Dukes don’t have a single dominant force on the glass with Cooper-Williams making the move from player to graduate assistant coach, but overall JMU has more size. That includes 6-foot-4 graduate transfer Anne Diouf, who is second on the team at 6.7 rebounds per game.
“That’s my job with this team,” Diouf said, “To bring experience and rebounding.”
Last year’s Dukes featured five seniors who had played dozens of games together. O’Regan thinks time and familiarity will help his current squad whose top seven players in minutes played are all freshmen, sophomores or transfers.
“Part of getting offensive rebounds is knowing where the shots are coming from and who likes to shoot which shot,” O’Regan said. “This group has not played together at all.”
The offensive glass could play a huge role again on Saturday when the Dukes travel to play No. 14 Maryland. For as good as Maryland has been overall, it has been vulnerable on the glass, allowing opponents to rebound 40.5 percent of their misses.
The Terps can put up points in a hurry and O’Regan has long relied on rebounding to help limit those opportunities.
“When you are missing a shot and offensive rebounding is ineffective, then we’re missing part of our transition defense,” O’Regan said. “If we are getting an offensive rebound or preventing them from getting a clean rebound, then they can’t run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.