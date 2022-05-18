As James Madison approaches arguably the most anticipated football season in program history, season ticket sales are going well for the Dukes. But it remains possible for fans to secure spots in Bridgeforth Stadium this fall.
Last week marked the passing of the priority deadline for season tickets, which allows purchasers to choose their seating location. Season ticket packages remain on sale for the Dukes’ debut season in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference, and as of Tuesday JMU was well ahead of last year at this time.
“The early season ticket numbers are a great indicator of the excitement for the move to the Sun Belt and FBS football,” Kevin Warner, JMU’s assistant athletic director for communications, said. “We anticipate interest to continue to grow and more steady climb in season ticket numbers as the season gets closer.”
By Tuesday, JMU had sold 6,626 season tickets for the 2022 season, which opens Sept. 3 at home against Middle Tennessee State. That’s 1,023 more than JMU had sold last year at this time. Season tickets for the Dukes’ six-game home schedule will remain on sale into the summer, but those purchasing after the priority deadline will have seats assigned by the school.
The Dukes are well on their way to surpassing 2021 when they sold 6,800 season tickets and could surpass the all-time high of 7,500 at Bridgeforth Stadium, which seats 24,877. Packages are available at prices ranging from $108 per ticket for family plans to $1,600 per ticket for club level seats.
While increasing the number of season ticket holders is the goal, JMU has had early discussions on capping the number of season tickets sold to guarantee availability of single-game purchases and student tickets.
“It is important that we preserve access to single-game tickets for students and for high-interest games like family weekend and homecoming,” Warner said. “Single games go on sale July 1. The student selection process is unchanged. They can be reserved Monday two weeks before each game.”
In addition to the FBS schedule bringing in teams such as Marshall and Coastal Carolina to Harrisonburg this season, another difference is a delay in announcing game times due to the Sun Belt’s contract with ESPN. Kickoff times for the first two games of the season will be announced later this month. Times for the remainder of the games will be announced 12 days ahead of the competition.
Old Dominion, which like JMU is joining the Sun Belt this fall, has also seen an increase in season ticket sales. According to the school, the Monarchs have sold approximately 2,000 more season tickets than a year ago with more than 7,200 sold.
ODU’s home slate boasts games against Virginia Tech, Liberty and JMU with the Dukes visiting for Norfolk’s annual Oyster Bowl game on Nov. 12.
JMU officials said they have also seen increased interest from fans in traveling to the Dukes’ road games. In addition to visiting ODU, JMU also plays at Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and Louisville.
“We’ve had an uptick and it’s interesting for me people are much more excited in our away games than they have been in the past,” Cliff Wood, who is in his final days before retirement as the head of the JMU Duke Club, said. “It’s new places they can go. We’re certainly excited about a better home schedule, but I’ve had several calls in the past two days to see when we are going to put the away tickets on sale.”
