A young James Madison team took it on the chin in three non-conference losses, trailing by at least 30 points while falling to Buffalo, West Virginia, and Maryland.
The Dukes (4-3) also beat up on inferior squads from Virginia, Mount St. Mary’s, George Mason and George Washington.
All-in-all, the build-up to league play convinced fifth-year JMU coach Sean O’Regan that his team has a lot to work on if it is going to produce another Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title and perhaps his first trip to the NCAA Tournament.
JMU is set to return to action for the first time since Dec. 19 - when the Dukes were run off the floor by host No. 14 Maryland 101-59. Afterward, the team took a break for Christmas before returning to campus this week.
“I’m looking forward to starting what I hope will be a full conference season,” O’Regan said. “We’ll see if we can improve on our last couple of performances. It’s been hard because you want to come back from Christmas and do what you’ve always done. But obviously it’s the year of change, so we basically got them in groups and worked them out a little bit. Home is nice, but I think most of them are excited to get back.”
The Dukes open CAA play Sunday at home with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Towson. The Tigers (5-2) have been one of JMU’s chief competitors in the league the past two seasons, winning the CAA Tournament title and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. A key reason for Towson’s success has been CAA Preseason Player of the Year Kionna Jeter.
Jeter comes to the Atlantic Union Bank Center a disruptive force on both ends of the floor despite her small 5-foot-8 frame. The Spartanburg, S.C., product is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game to lead a fast-paced Towson squad.
“They would love to fastbreak all day,” O’Regan said. “Which is very similar to how they’ve been in the past. They are right back to it and they have the best player in the league right now. It will be a challenge for us to stop her. Is it a situation where we can stop her, or is it a situation where you’ve got to make her shoot 30 shots to get her 28 points and you try to shut everybody else down?”
To complement Jeter, the Tigers have added some significant pieces. Four Towson players are averaging double figures in scoring, including Cincinnati transfer Aleah Nelson, who is putting up 14.7 per game, and freshman Allie Kubek.
James Madison has had multiple standout freshmen make an impact early this season. Peyton McDaniel and Jamia Hazell are each averaging more than 12 points per game while classmates Steph Ouderkirk (Spotswood) and Anna Goodman have provided quality minutes off the bench.
But Kubek, a 6-1 forward from Elkton, Md., has joined them among the most productive first-year players in the CAA. Kubek is scoring 12 points per game and also leads Towson in rebounding, pulling down seven boards a contest.
“I had a great high school coach, and a great AAU coach,” Kubek said. “But even in the preseason (Towson assistant coach Zach Kancher) really helped me develop my game and get ready for real games in real-time. I give props to all of them. They really helped me out.”
