James Madison could be well represented at the women’s lacrosse world championships this summer with a pair of Dukes invited to try out for the US national team.
Molly Dougherty, an All-American goalkeeper during her three seasons at JMU, and assistant coach Haley Warden wear each among 50 players invited to the Team USA tryouts in December at the US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md.
Dougherty, the Colonial Athletic Association Goalie of the Year in 2019, is expected to start in the cage once again for the Dukes this spring and has previously played for Team USA in the summers of 2018 and 2019.
Warden was also a standout player for the Dukes before joining the coaching staff. The first player ever to win both the CAA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, Warden was also the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 NCAA playoffs, leading JMU to the program’s first national championship.
"It is an honor to be invited to compete with some of the best players in the country," Warden said in a statement released by the school. "I am super excited to get to play with my former teammate Molly again. Being asked back to the USA tryouts is a great opportunity and I can't wait to represent JMU with Molly in December."
The world lacrosse championships are scheduled for July 7-17 on the campus of JMU’s CAA rival Towson.
UNCW COACH OUT?
No official announcement has come from the UNC Wilmington women’s basketball program. But when the school released plans for an upcoming virtual media day, Seahawks head coach Karen Barefoot was not listed among the speakers while assistant coach Tina Martin was labeled “interim head coach.”
The Star-News in Wilmington reported Monday that UNCW athletic director told the paper he couldn’t comment on a “personnel matter,” but something is certainly amiss as the program prepares for the start of the season next month.
As of Monday afternoon, Barefoot, the former Old Dominion coach who is 40-51 in three seasons at UNCW, was still listed as the head coach on the team website with Martin listed as assistant coach.
TRIBE REINSTATES SPORTS
William & Mary has been mired in controversy since announcing in early Sept. it planned to discontinue seven varsity sports, but announced Monday it would reinstate three women’s programs.
The athletic department’s announcement appeared to plagiarize a similar announcement from Stanford and faced a lawsuit on the grounds proposed cuts wouldn’t meet Title IX standards.
Athletic director Samantha Huge later resigned.
The Tribe initially planned to cut men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball. Interim athletic director Jeremy Martin announced on Monday the school would not do away with women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and volleyball in order to comply with Title IX.
ROYALS ADD TO STAFF
Eastern Mennonite announced on Monday it had hired a new assistant men’s basketball coach, with former Roanoke College player Jimmy Bradshaw joining head coach Melvin Felix’s staff.
Bradshaw brings an extensive resume to EMU after serving most recently as an assistant coach with the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go. He’s also spent time as a video intern for the Washington Wizards and as a graduate manager for Lehigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.