Not long after the 2020 season was canceled, the first step toward James Madison’s run to the 2021 Women’s College World Series was taken.
On May 15, 2020, JMU announced that Odicci Alexander, Kate Gordon and Madison Naujokas would all be back for a fifth year with the Dukes, taking advantage of the extra season granted to athletes after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted college sports.
But having key seniors return wasn’t a guarantee for many programs. Across the country, many players were ready to graduate and move into the working world while some programs wouldn’t take on the burden of extra players on scholarship.
The Dukes, however, anticipated something special with the return of three of the program’s most accomplished players.
“I’m so blessed to be a part of this senior class and play with Odicci and Kate,” Naujokas said. “This was definitely a goal, but I think we just wanted to come back because we still wanted to prove ourselves. I think we did what we needed to do and I’m glad we got to accomplish it all together.”
Alexander, who this week was named the National Pitcher of the Year by Softball America and signed a pro contract with USSSA Pride, will go down as one of JMU’s greatest athletes after throwing more than 1,000 pitches during the NCAA Tournament and guiding the Dukes to their first-ever WCWS.
Page County grad Gordon, the CAA’s all-time home run leader, hit two game-winning blasts in the postseason. That included an eight-inning solo shot that took down eventual NCAA champion Oklahoma in the World Series opener. Naujokas leaves JMU with a career on-base percentage of .401 and stole 34 straight bases dating back to 2020 before finally getting caught in an attempt during the WCWS.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better season,” said Gordon, who is from Shenandoah. “It was frustrating at first with COVID and at first we were a little worried about how this year would go. But then we shifted our focus on being blessed and focused to be out there for another game. That’s the attitude our whole team took and that’s what carried us so far.”
JMU PRIDE
With Alexander joining the USSSA Pride, it continues a close association between the Dukes and the independent professional squad. JMU has produced four professional players in its two decades of softball and all have played for the Pride.
Alexander’s arrival in Florida will make it three former Dukes on the current roster as she is reunited with Jailyn Ford and Megan Good.
“Her passion for the sport and her love of the game were evident every inning of every game at the WCWS, as we saw firsthand in Oklahoma," Pride General Manager Don DeDonatis said in a press release. “Odicci has been on the Pride radar since 2019 when we were scouting and drafting then JMU pitcher Megan Good. I am happy to finally see that the softball world had an opportunity to witness firsthand what an outstanding program JMU and coach Loren LaPorte have created.”
Like Ford and Good (Fort Defiance), Alexander leaves JMU after earning multiple All-America honors as a two-way standout. Alexander, a two-time CAA Player of the Year and the 2021 CAA Pitcher of the Year, also added Softball America’s National Pitcher of the Year award to her resume.
The USSSA Pride was established in 2009 as a member of the National Pro Fastpitch league. The organization withdrew from NFP in 2019 and has since played an independent schedule against various national teams and all-star squads.
