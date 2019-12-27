James Madison’s women’s basketball team notched back-to-back 19-point victories before taking a short break for Christmas. The Dukes will look for another impressive performance when they take the court again for a final non-conference tuneup.
Robert Morris (5-5) visits JMU at 2 p.m. Sunday as Sean O’Regan’s team tries to make it a four-game winning streak heading into Colonial Athletic Conference play next week.
For the Dukes (8-2), that means not overlooking a team that isn’t one of the marquee names on the schedule, but has shown some signs of life recently and boasts victories against Xavier and La Salle. For JMU, it starts with bringing a consistent effort regardless of the opponent.
“We try to make it about us and how we play each game,” O’Regan said. “If we bring the same kind of effort and intensity we would against Maryland or anyone else we should usually be OK.”
One thing JMU can count on is the Colonials won’t give up even if the Dukes race out to an early lead.
It will be the second consecutive game in Virginia for Robert Morris, which on Dec. 18 rallied from 13 down in the second half to get past Norfolk State in overtime. Honors Ikematsu scored nine points in the extra period to push the Colonials to victory.
“I was very proud of our effort to stay mentally strong and embrace the adversity,” RMU coach Charlie Buscaglia said. “We had great servanthood on the floor, not only by knocking down quality looks, but buckling down and getting quality stops.”
For the season, Robert Morris has gotten a big contribution from senior center Nneka Ezeibgo, who is averaging 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.
It sets up an intriguing matchup with JMU’s Kayla Cooper-Williams, who has proven herself to be one of the country’s top post defenders, averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots per game.
Cooper-Williams grabbed 39 rebounds in the past three games and for O’Regan that production is something he counts on as the Dukes get ready for the conference stretch.
“We need that from Kayla,” he said. “That’s something that is an incredibly high standard, but I think she should be in double-digit rebounds. She’s a monster and she can play the whole game. She defends at a high level and she rebounds at a high level and we need that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.