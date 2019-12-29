Some foul trouble and a slow start offensively didn’t matter much as host James Madison used a record-setting defensive performance to cruise past Robert Morris 59-32 in Sunday’s final non-conference tuneup.
Jackie Benitez scored 21 points and Kayla Cooper-Williams added nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots for JMU, which will open Colonial Athletic Association play Friday against William & Mary with a four-game winning streak.
That’s despite some adversity early in the game Sunday.
“I thought we made a good team look pretty bad today,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We made it a very ugly afternoon for everybody. I was proud of how Jackie kind of held the weight for us and I thought Kayla was great.”
JMU (9-2) was already in a bit of a struggle to make shots when Kamiah Smalls picked up her second foul just three minutes into the opening period. But even with the CAA Preseason Player of the Year on the bench most of the first half, the Dukes defense was in lockdown mode.
Robert Morris (5-6) missed its first 15 shot attempts and JMU also dominated the glass, out-rebounding RMU 57-48. But even as the Colonials went nearly 11 minutes to start the game without a point, it took a while for James Madison to truly put the game away - the Dukes led just 9-3 early in the second quarter.
Fortunately for the Dukes, who shot just 31 percent from the field in the first half, they had Benitez. The senior guard scored 16 first-half points to help her team slowly pull away.
By the time Smalls came off the bench and scored a quick bucket to open the third quarter, the lead was 28-7 before a crowd of 1,948 fans.
“What I liked about today was it was everybody doing their job a little bit more when Smalls was out,” O’Regan said. “Jackie scored a little bit more than usual. Kayla did a little bit more than usual. Lexie (Barrier) did a little bit more than usual. That’s what we’ve been preaching.”
Smalls played 17 minutes and finished with 10 points, all in the second half. Fellow senior Barrier joined her in double figures with 10 points and five assists.
“For us, I think it shows that we’ve been able to learn from years past,” Cooper-Williams said. “There have been multiple games where we’ve been missing somebody or somebody is not at 100 percent. We’ve learned how to play around that and kind of make up for it when one person is not there. We’ve learned how to still be ourselves, no matter what’s going on.”
But even as JMU warmed up in the second half, the defense was the story of the game. The Colonials’ 32 points and 16.2 percent shooting were both easily season lows for JMU opponents and the Dukes’ 10 blocked shots were the program’s most since swatting 11 at Towson last season.
It also marked the first time in program history the Dukes have held a team scoreless for an entire quarter and Robert Morris’ seven first-half points was the lowest for any team in Convocation Center history.
“We were missing open shots, but our defense was keeping us in it,” O’Regan said. “It’s pretty cool what we did. You go 9-0 in a quarter, to finish a quarter with zero and I think we just took their heart.”
