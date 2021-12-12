James Madison played what, in many ways, was its best game of the season. But in the end, the Dukes couldn’t get past West Virginia on Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, falling 75-68 in overtime.
Jamia Hazell finished with 19 points to lead the Dukes with Claire Neff adding 14 and Kiki Jefferson and Brianna Tinsley each scoring 12 as their team made 7-of-17 3-point attempts. But in the end, JMU (3-7) found itself still in the midst of the program’s longest losing streak since the 1983-84 season.
“I give this team credit because it’s not easy to lose and they’re not going anywhere,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “They’re trying to improve and trying to get better. Results are results, but I can tell you how you played and we didn’t play with any toughness (Thursday) against Villanova. We lost, but this was a different level of toughness we played with today. I’m not here to write home to mom that we lost to West Virginia in overtime, that’s not the goal here. I want to win that game. We’ve got to get over the top in finishing that, but I do feel better.”
KK Deans finished with 17 points and Esmery Martinez added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-2).
JMU came in losers of four straight games, three of them on the road, and mired in a collective shooting slump that saw the Dukes shooting less than 18 percent from 3-point range through their first nine games.
O’Regan’s squad opened the game more selective on offense than it had been at times during the losing streak, but even as JMU continually drove to the basket and didn’t resort to 3-point attempts, the size and physicality of the Mountaineers made it difficult for the Dukes to convert in the lane.
But JMU was equally up to the task on the defensive end as the officials let both teams bang in the paint and after Hazell hit a driving jumper with 6:14 left in the first half the Dukes had their first lead of the game, 19-17.
“West Virginia, that’s how they play,” Hazell said. “They are very physical. They also play good defense, but you know, they are just physical. But we’re used to it. To learn to be the best you have to play the best.”
After a 3-pointer by Tinsley and a breakaway layup from Jaylin Carodine, West Virginia coach Mike Carey, who skipped the postgame press conference, felt the need to call timeout with his team trailing 24-19. That didn’t prevent JMU from turning it into a 12-2 run that helped it build an eight point lead at one point late in the first half.
West Virginia managed to get a couple of buckets to close out the second period, but the Dukes still went to halftime with an encouraging 27-24 advantage.
The third quarter opened with the teams continually trading the lead back and forth until KK Dean’s driving bucket gave WVU a 46-44 edge heading into the final 10 minutes. But the fourth quarter was when Jefferson finally began to deliver for the Dukes.
JMU’s leading scorer over the past two seasons, Jefferson, had just two points in the opening 30 minutes, but combined with Neff to score nine straight for JMU at one point early in the fourth as the Dukes once again took a three-point lead.
West Virginia battled back and after Jefferson was whistled for a foul away from the ball with just more than a minute to go the Mountaineers were able to take a 61-60 lead after Martinez hit one of two free throws.
Madisen Smith added another free throw for WVU before Carodine tracked down a rebound for the Dukes with 17.5 seconds remaining to give the Dukes life. Jefferson took the ball for JMU and drove to the basket, getting fouled on a putback attempt.
The junior from Lancaster, Penn., nailed both free throws to tie the game and force the extra period.
West Virginia quickly built a six-point edge as overtime began, but answered with five straight points, including a driving bucket from Tinsley. But the Dukes couldn’t get over the hump to secure a victory before playing three straight road games, starting with a trip to George Mason on Dec. 20.
“We learn from every loss and that’s going to get us better for conference play,” Hazell said. “We have one of the toughest schedules that I know of and that’s only going to make us better. So I’m very appreciative of Coach [O'Regan] making that tough schedule.”
West Virginia 16 8 22 16 13 — 75
James Madison 13 14 17 18 6 — 68
WEST VIRGINIA (75) — Martinez 3 3-4 10, Niblack 6 3-3 15, Hemingway 4 1-4 9, Deans 6 4-4 17, Smith 2 1-2 6, Gray 2 2-2 6, Ejiofor 3 0-0 6, Quinerly 1 2-4 4, Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 16-23 75.
JAMES MADISON (68) — Neff 4 3-4 14, Goodman 1 3-4 5, Carodine 3 0-0 6, Hazell 6 5-8 19, Jefferson 2 8-11 12, Tinsley 4 2-2 12. Totals 20 21-29 68.
3-Point Goals — West Virginia 3 (Martinez, Deans, Smith). James Madison 7 (Neff 3, Hazell 2, Tinsley 2).
