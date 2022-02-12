At times Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, James Madison provided reminders of what JMU once looked like during a promising start to the season. After weeks of frustration the injury-riddled Dukes shook off fatigue and a sluggish second half to top William & Mary 69-55.
Each team entered the game losers of three straight as JMU attempted to avoid its first four-game losing streak since Byington took over the program ahead of the 2020-21 season. Instead the Dukes (14-10, 5-8 CAA) finished off an undefeated run against in-state foes that included victories against Virginia, George Mason and Old Dominion in Harrisonburg and got back in the win column in the CAA in the process.
“Our defensive plan, we’ve changed it up due to the limited people we have, but it’s for sure we’re getting back to where we were,” JMU guard Vado Morse said. “Injuries happen and we’ve got to keep playing. We’re trying to give it our all no matter how many minutes we’re playing.”
JMU managed just 19 points in the second half, yet led by at least 11 for the final 27 minutes of the contest. Morse led three Dukes in double figures with 15 points and Justin Amadi added 13 while Alonzo Sule had 11 points and seven rebounds.
JMU also got a glance at what a full-strength Tyree Ihenacho could bring to the program. The 6-4 North Dakota transfer who has missed most of the season with injuries scored just two points, but finished with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.
“Scoring is not even what he wants to do,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “He sees the court better than anybody on our team, so he finds other guys. And he’s a big guard. It’s been great to relieve Vado. He’s probably 85, maybe 90, percent right now, but we need him.”
The Dukes fell behind by 23 points when the teams played in Williamsburg a month earlier and had to put together a huge rally to pull off the victory in overtime. Saturday afternoon the Tribe once again grabbed an early advantage behind back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Julian Lewis, who finished with a team-high 13 points.
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) goes up for a shot between William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) and forward Ben Wight (35) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) goes up to the rim against William & Mary guard Brandon Carroll (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) looks for an opening against James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) drives up the court against James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) looks for a route to the basket against William & Mary guard Miguel Ayesa (15) and forward Ben Wight (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot under pressure from William & Mary guard Yuri Covington (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) trips over William & Mary guard Tyler Rice (12) as they dive after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) gets fouled as he drives between William & Mary forward Quinn Blair (21) and guard Connor Kochera (23) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) fends off William & Mary guard Tyler Rice (12) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) goes up for a shot between William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) and forward Ben Wight (35) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) goes up to the rim against William & Mary guard Brandon Carroll (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) looks for an opening against James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
William & Mary forward Ben Wight (35) goes up for a shot past James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot against William & Mary guard Yuri Covington (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) drives through William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) grabs a rebound against William & Mary forward Ben Wight (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
William & Mary guard Julian Lewis (2) drives up the court against James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) takes a shot past William & Mary guard Miguel Ayesa (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) looks for a route to the basket against William & Mary guard Miguel Ayesa (15) and forward Ben Wight (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
William & Mary guard Brandon Carroll (4) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot under pressure from William & Mary guard Yuri Covington (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison head coach Mark Byington during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against William & Mary in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) blocks a shot from William & Mary forward Ben Wight (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
William & Mary forward Ben Wight (35) fouls James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) as he collects a rebound during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Tyree Ihenacho (14) comes away with a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against William & Mary in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) trips over William & Mary guard Tyler Rice (12) as they dive after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison head coach Mark Byington talks with his team during a timeout during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against William & Mary in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) dunks the ball unopposed during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against William & Mary in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot against William & Mary guard Jake Milkereit (1) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) gets fouled as he drives between William & Mary forward Quinn Blair (21) and guard Connor Kochera (23) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) fends off William & Mary guard Tyler Rice (12) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. William & Mary Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot against William & Mary forward Ben Wight (35) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
But JMU quickly went to Alonzo Sule and Charles Falden, back from injury, off the bench and tied the game 10-10. As the Dukes began to use a three-quarter court trap to push the pace they managed to open up a 15-11 lead with 12 minutes left in the opening half.
The Tribe (5-21, 4-9) went more than six minutes between field goals in the middle of the first period, but for a while JMU struggled to generate enough offense of its own to turn it into a significant lead. As the half went along however, JMU began to turn the Tribe turnovers — 13 of them in the first half — into baskets and four quick points from Amadi followed by a transition 3-pointer by Jalen Hodge suddenly made it 31-14 with a little more than six minutes remaining.
“I thought we came out and just didn’t have the focus that we’ve had in a lot of our games recently,” William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. “Obviously the turnovers were really problematic for us in the first half. JMU took advantage of any mistake we made.”
JMU got the lead to as many as 21 on a few occasions before halftime and went to the locker room on top 50-29 after Morse drained a buzzer beater from the top of the key.
The Dukes opened the second half strong and extended the lead to 24 in the opening minutes, but saw the Tribe turn the tables a bit when it came to turnovers. JMU went six minutes without scoring in the middle of the second half as William & Mary clawed back to within 11 points with six minutes to go.
Julien Wooden ended the drought with a 3-pointer from the left wing to spark a 7-0 run to put the Dukes back up by 18. JMU can hope this turns into some momentum heading into four straight road games, beginning with a trip to Delaware on Monday.
“I think we’ve been playing better than the wins and losses have been showing, but they needed a win to validate it,” Byington said.
