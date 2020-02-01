Saturday afternoon, for at least one day, it was vintage James Madison at the Convocation Center. The Dukes performed for a raucous crowd and led start to finish on the way to an 83-66 Colonial Athletic Association victory against UNC Wilmington.
Going in, it was fair to wonder if JMU would ever win another men’s basketball game inside the Convo. And if it did, how many fans would actually show up to see it.
But Saturday’s victory in front of 4,495, a number boosted by the crowd associated with Duke Dog Reading Day, snapped a seven-game losing streak for JMU. It also featured more energy, both on the court and off, than the Dukes had seen in weeks.
“It hasn’t been there,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “They are good kids. I know I keep coming up here and saying that, and it’s not like they’ve quit. But it’s been hard. Trying to bottle that energy and saying that no matter what we’re going to figure out a way to win has been difficult. Tonight, it may have been the crowd. Our backs are against the wall, but I think there was a point that they made up their mind that our backs are against the wall and we’ve got to show how we can play.”
Matt Lewis finished with 21 points to lead JMU and was one of six Dukes with at least eight. Dwight Wilson had his ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Darius Banks added 13 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Dukes forced UNCW into 21 turnovers.
In the grand scheme, it’s just one victory for JMU in a season that hasn’t had enough of them. And while the Seahawks had been playing well since promoting Rob Burke to interim head coach on Jan. 13, it comes against a team that has had a tumultuous season of its own and now shares last place in the CAA with the Dukes.
The sad fact is it may be too late to salvage a season that began with high expectations without winning the CAA Tournament in March. But if JMU is going to make anything out of the year after bottoming out Thursday with a blowout loss to Charleston, this was an optimal start.
“After Thursday it was kind of embarrassing to give that effort on our homecourt,” Lewis said. “But the fans really fueled us and thankfully they were able to come out and support us even through the losing streak. That’s huge.”
Early on the Dukes were getting buckets from all over the floor and from a variety of players. By the time freshman Quinn RIchey knocked down a 3-pointer in transition, the Dukes had a 22-6 lead less than seven minutes into the game.
The Seahawks responded with a 9-0 run, but this time JMU was able to respond to adversity and quickly pushed the lead back to double digits. After forcing UNCW’s 10th turnover of the game, Darius Banks took it all the way to the basket and completed a three-point play to put the Dukes ahead 35-22 with 3:40 left in the first half.
“At the end of the day, Dwight Wilson, Deshon Parker, Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, are really good basketball players,” Burke said. “They really are. Kudos to Lou, man. I know it’s been a tough year on him. I know people are on him hard. But he’s fighting just as hard as any coach in this league to try to battle to get his team to understand what being a good team is and playing together.”
Breaking with recent tradition, JMU opened the second half on fire. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Lewis were part of a 10-1 run to start the final period that helped the Dukes push the lead to 23 points before the under-16 media timeout.
“We’re saying to Matt, don’t try to take it all on yourself,” Rowe said. “A guy with his resume, he took three shots in the first half. What I think is cool about coming out of the locker room is he got two 3’s without having to work that hard and he deserved that because he was doing what we asked him to do.”
UNCW got 22 points and seven rebounds from Florida transfer Mike Okauru, but the Seahawks never got within single digits in the second half.
JMU has three more games left in the Convocation Center, the one staple of Dukes basketball for nearly four decades, before moving into the bigger, fancier Atlantic Union Bank Center next season.
As Banks put an exclamation point on the victory with a thunderous two-handed jam with 20 seconds left, It was too early to serve as a going away party, but the fans who showed up and largely stayed until the end left happy.
“This performance was them saying, this is how we can play,” Rowe said of his players. “I even saw in the locker room at halftime, it was a different vibe.”
