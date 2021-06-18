On the heels of a run to the Women’s College World Series, James Madison softball coach Loren LaPorte and assistants Jennifer Herzig and Libby Morris were named D1 Softball’s Coaching Staff of the Year on Friday.
LaPorte and company guided the Dukes to a 41-4 record as well as the Colonial Athletic Association title, Knoxville Regional crown and Columbia Super Regional crown en route to JMU’s first ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., where they earned wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Throughout the postseason, JMU defeated four top-ten foes.
In other local college sports Friday:
JMU Named Lambert Cup Champs
On Friday, James Madison’s football program was tabbed the winner of the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Lambert Cup for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the organization announced.
The Dukes were 7-1 during the spring’s abbreviated campaign before falling to Sam Houston State in the semifinals of the FCS postseason. And in the prior season, they went 14-2 on their way to an appearance in the FCS championship game.
In its history, JMU has earned six Lambert Cups and five of the last six.
Field Hockey Slate Released
The James Madison field hockey team will return to a normal schedule this fall, as the Dukes’ schedule was announced on Friday.
JMU will open its season on Aug. 27 at Bucknell ahead of starting its home slate with back-to-back contests against St. Francis (Aug. 29) and Old Dominion (Sept. 3) in Harrisonburg. JMU is slated to begin its Colonial Athletic Association portion of the schedule on Oct. 1 at home against Northeastern.
The Dukes will also play against four Power Five schools – at Wake Forest on Sept. 12, vs. Duke on Sept. 19, at Maryland on Oct. 10 and vs. Louisville on Oct. 24.
Women’s Soccer Schedule Set
James Madison women’s soccer set its 2021 schedule, the school announced on Friday.
The Dukes have marquee home matchups with in-state foes Virginia Tech (Sept. 2) and Virginia (Sept. 5) as part of the JMU Fairfield Inn By Marriott Invitational. The other team in the field is defending national champion Santa Clara. Big 12 member West Virginia will visit Sentara Park on Sept. 16.
JMU will open its season at VCU on Aug. 19 and begin its home slate on Aug. 22 against American. The Dukes’ first Colonial Athletic Association contest of the campaign is slated for Sept. 26 at Drexel.
Judge Signs With Nashville SC
Former James Madison men’s soccer defender Tom Judge signed with Nashville SC on Thursday, the team announced. Nashville SC took Judge 36th overall in this year’s MLS SuperDraft.
Marsili Inks With Royals
Ex-James Madison right-handed pitcher Matt Marsili announced on Twitter on Friday that he signed a contact with the Kansas City Royals’ organization.
Marsili finished his Dukes career in 2019, when he posted a 2.57 ERA and struck out 29 hitters over 21 innings.
