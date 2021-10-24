Miette Veldman had 13 kills and nine digs as as James Madison managed to split a weekend Colonial Athletic Association volleyball series with UNC Wilmington with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-21 road sweep on Sunday.
Sophia Davis added 12 kills for the Dukes (13-5, 7-3 CAA) while former Rockbridge County standout Jaydyn Clemmer finished with seven digs.
On Saturday, JMU fell to the Seahawks 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 24-26, 15-10 in a five-set thriller.
Caroline Dozier led the Dukes with 56 assists while Savannah Marshall had 24 digs, Davis added 22 kills, Veldman finished with 24 kills and 12 digs and Elizabeth Helmich chipped in with 12 kills of her own.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Volleyball
Susquehanna 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Lizzy Kirkton had seven kills and seven digs, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-14, 25-8, 25-16 sweep at the hands of Susquehanna in Selinsgrove, Pa. on Saturday.
Abby Kaufman had 15 digs for the Royals (9-10) while Megan Miller dished out 17 assists.
Earlier in the day, Miller had 20 assists as EMU fell to Eastern 25-12, 25-12, 25-19.
Paris Hutchinson and Heather Phelps had eight kills apiece while Kaufman added 11 digs.
Salisbury 3, Bridgewater 0: Grace Hayes dished out 21 assists and Madeline Walker had 20 digs, but Bridgewater suffered a 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 non-conference sweep to Salisbury on Saturday.
Emma Anderson added eight digs for the Eagles while Jessica Bissmeyer finished with six.
Earlier that day, Bridgewater fell to Virginia Wesleyan 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15.
In that loss, Hayes had 33 assists while Bissmeyer added 12 digs and Ashley Casey finished with 11.
Men’s Soccer
Hofstra 1, James Madison 0: Matthew Vowinkel’s goal in the 72nd minute lifted Hofstra to a 1-0 win over James Madison at home in a rematch of the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association title game on Saturday.
In the loss for the Dukes (10-4-1, 4-2 CAA), Martin Leu finished with a season-high seven saves.
Eastern Mennonite 2, Guilford 1: Kaden Shrock’s second-half goal was the difference as Eastern Mennonite went on the road and picked up a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Guilford on Saturday.
Ford DeVault had the other goal for the Royals (2-14, 2-6 ODAC) while Ahmed Zaatar had nine saves.
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Bridgewater 1: Aria Kimiavi’s goal lifted Virginia Wesleyan to an exciting 2-1 double-overtime victory over Bridgewater in ODAC action at BC on Saturday.
Eric Ramirez had the lone goal for the Eagles (6-7-2, 2-4-2 ODAC) while Charles Schweinefuss had four saves.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 1, William & Mary 0: In Williamsburg, Ginger Deel scored in the 97th minute to lift James Madison to a 1-0 overtime win over William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday.
Alexandra Blom had two saves for the Dukes (7-9-1, 4-3 CAA) while Amanda Attanasi added an assist.
Emory & Henry 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: Harrisonburg alum Ashley Iscoa scored the lone goal as Eastern Mennonite suffered a lopsided 5-1 loss to Emory & Henry in ODAC action on the road Saturday.
Aja Laun finished with six saves for the Royals (3-10-1, 1-6-1 ODAC) while Hailey Smith had an assist.
Bridgewater 1, Lynchburg 0: Alicia Keo’s goal less than six minutes into the game proved to be the difference as Bridgewater earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over ODAC opponent Lynchburg on the road Saturday.
Ashley Sabtatino assisted for the Eagles (13-1-2, 6-0-2 ODAC) while Sydney Davis posted 10 saves.
Women’s Field Hockey
Louisville 1, James Madison 0: Aimee Plumb provided the game-winning goal as Louisville defeated James Madison 1-0 in overtime in a non-conference thriller on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Goalkeeper Florien Marcusses finished with two saves for the Dukes (10-6) in the loss.
Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Kelsey Hicks scored in the fourth period to lift Bridgewater to an exciting 2-1 victory over ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite on Saturday in Bridgewater.
Caroline Quigley also scored for the Eagles (6-10, 3-4 ODAC) while Elizabeth Longacre had the lone goal for the Royals (7-9, 0-6 ODAC). Both players scored in the third period after a scoreless first half.
Streaks Finish Sixth At Region 5D Competition
Harrisonburg’s competition cheer team finished sixth at the Region 5D championship on Saturday in Stafford.
Blue Streaks sophomore Timberlyn Moore earned second-team all-region honors for her performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.