With both its men’s and women’s programs dealing with positive COVID-19 cases, James Madison has seen multiple schedule changes over the past two days. Wednesday afternoon brought the latest setback for the Dukes, with the men’s game at Towson on Friday postponed until Jan. 31.
The JMU men had one player begin to display possible COVID-19 symptoms on Monday. By Wednesday afternoon the Dukes had experienced multiple positive tests among players and coaches, with a few of those cases showing mild symptoms.
The CAA released amended COVID-19 policies on Tuesday. Any team with seven available players and one available coach must compete as scheduled. Games that can’t be played as scheduled will first be labeled a postponement, but if the contest can’t be rescheduled for a later date, the team that caused the postponement will forfeit.
However, sources indicated the CAA was still operating on a 10-day quarantine timeline for positive cases, even after the CDC released new guidelines earlier in the week cutting that isolation period in half for asymptomatic individuals. Several other conferences, including the ACC, adjusted its guidelines accordingly.
JMU’s next scheduled men’s game is now Jan. 3 at Delaware and Dukes’ coach Mark Byington said there had been no decision yet if that game would go on as scheduled. JMU hasn’t played since Dec. 11 when the Dukes beat Radford in Harrisonburg. A road game at Morgan State scheduled for Dec. 21 was canceled due to protocols within the Bears program and Tuesday’s trip to Penn was also canceled after JMU’s first positive test.
“We’ve had more cases break out in the last 48 hours,” Byington said on Wednesday. “So it’s even hard to field a team. We agreed to postpone the game with Towson, but that’s all that’s been decided right now. Right now we are just depleted.”
Byington’s squad is 100-percent vaccinated, and thus hadn’t been subject to testing nor contact tracing this season until the symptomatic case showed up upon the players return from a short Christmas break.
The JMU women’s team also tested players and staff upon their return to campus following a break for Christmas. The tests were prompted by a call from the George Mason coaching staff informing JMU’s coaches that a Patriots player who competed against JMU on Dec. 20 had tested positive for COVID-19.
JMU’s tests turned up one symptomatic positive case among tier-one personnel, but the Dukes had enough players and coaches available to compete in the scheduled games at Delaware on Dec. 31 and at Drexel on Jan. 2. Those games were postponed, however, due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Blue Hens and Dragons.
Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said JMU, which hasn’t had a game since the trip to George Mason and is next scheduled to play host to William & Mary on Jan. 7, wouldn’t add any other games in the meantime.
“We have very minimal cases, but we do have at least one case,” O’Regan said. “It wasn’t enough to pull us out of a game. We do have a case, but we could play. It is what is. We’ll sit tight and hopefully kick off the CAA on the seventh.”
