The final two minutes it was Christmas time.
James Madison’s sophomore forward Michael Christmas came up with some of the biggest plays of the afternoon late in the game as his Dukes rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Hofstra, 93-89, Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Christmas finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals, the last of which led to a breakaway dunk in the final minute as the Dukes (12-5, 7-1 CAA) completed their comeback and stayed just a half game behind Northeastern at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
“I’m happy for Mike,” JMU senior Matt Lewis said. “He’s a hard worker. I came in the gym last night and shot, and he was in probably an hour after me getting shots up and working on his game. It was only fitting that he had that type of performance.”
Both teams used balanced scoring efforts as the first meeting between the second and third-place teams in the CAA standings proved to be a barnburner. Virginia native Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn each had huge games for Hofstra (12-8, 8-5). Ray finished with 26 points and four assists while Coburn had game-high 28 and seven rebounds.
But JMU’s supporting cast stepped up. Lewis, the Preseason CAA Player of the Year, finished with 20 for the Dukes, but was just one of seven Dukes to score at least eight points. Freshman Justin Amadi finished with 15 points, including a breakaway dunk at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on JMU’s sixth consecutive victory.
The Dukes left the court celebrating their best conference start since 1992-93, but with limited time to enjoy it as preparations for Sunday’s rematch with the Pride began almost immediately.
“Our guys needed something like this and I’m glad they have it,” Byington said. “I gave them a couple of minutes to enjoy it and now we get to try to do it again tomorrow. It’s going to be another tough game against a good team.”
Hofstra, the defending CAA champs and preseason favorites to repeat, looked like the vintage Pride with its deadly accurate 3-point shooting early. Ray nailed a pair with hands in his face from well beyond the arc in the game’s opening minutes and several Hofstra teammates got in on the act as the Pride held a 32-21 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.
But the Dukes began to tighten up the defense late in the period, going on a 10-0 run to get back within a bucket before Ray scored five in a row for Hofstra. In all, the Pride drained nine 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and held onto a 46-40 lead at halftime.
JMU continued to keep it close into the second half, but Hofstra seemed to always have an answer from beyond the arc. After a vicious two-handed jam by Amadi brought the Dukes back to within five, Caleb Burgess drained another 3 for Hofstra to make it a 74-66 game with nine minutes to go.
The Dukes cranked it up defensively and managed to get within two points as the clock ticked past the five minute mark, but once again Coburn came up with a timely 3-pointer to end a nearly four-minute Hofstra scoring drought.
“It’s never a good feeling when you feel like you are trying your best and the other team is responding,” Christmas said. “But we just kept on persevering through that. It made us want it more. As a collective our group was just about clawing back and clawing back into the game.”
Still, JMU was slowly gaining steam and never let the Pride run away. The Dukes got the ball back down two with two minutes to go and found Christmas open on the left wing. The Virginia Beach native nailed a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining to give JMU its first lead of the game.
The Dukes continued to make key plays, and hit free throws. The CAA’s worst foul shooting team finished the game 14-for-16 from the stripe and didn’t miss until the closing seconds.
JMU and Hofstra will tip off again Sunday at 2 p.m.
