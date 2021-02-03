When James Madison entered Colonial Athletic Association play last month, many around the conference wondered just how far Preseason Player of the Year Matt Lewis could carry the Dukes.
It turns out that was a trick question. JMU is capable of winning games in the CAA even if Lewis isn’t the one leading the way. That was evident Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center as the Dukes handled Elon, 78-57.
Freshman point guard Terell Strickland led JMU with 15 points. Lewis finished with 14, an off day by his standards, but the Dukes got plenty of help off the bench with Jalen Hodge adding 13 and Zach Jacobs had 11.
“I thought our defense was really good and our bench was really good today,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We had some guys who have been playing really well and didn’t have their best game. Our bench had energy, made plays, extended leads. Our defense and bench were definitely two reasons we won the game today.”
The Dukes (10-5, 5-1 CAA) continued their recent hot streak, winning for the seventh time in eight games and snapping a five-game losing streak against the Phoenix (3-6, 0-5). JMU trails only Northeastern (8-6, 7-1) in the league standings and split the season series on the road against the Huskies.
The Dukes were able to push the pace early on Wednesday in Harrisonburg, but that resulted in some sloppy moments for each team. JMU managed to settle down a bit and stretch its lead to seven points when Michael Christmas, who finished with eight points and six rebounds, and Hodge nailed back-to-back 3-pointers eight minutes into the game.
Late in the half, JMU was still getting most of its production from off the bench. The Dukes’ All-CAA candidates Lewis and Vado Morse combined to miss nine of their first 10 shots while starting power forward Justin Amadi sat the rest of the half after picking up his second foul three minutes in.
Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points for Elon while fellow sophomore Hunter Woods finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. But the JMU reserves were on fire.
Hodge made another 3 and Christmas seemed to pull down every rebound that came near him. Jacobs displayed a variety of post moves and by halftime the trio had scored a combined 25 points to give JMU a 42-25 lead.
The Dukes continued to get solid play from the bulk of the roster as the second half began and five straight points from Hodge helped JMU extend the lead to 23 points.
“Guys like Matt are always encouraging me to shoot, and coach as well,” Hodge said. “In practice that is what I do. It took a while to translate over to the game, but this felt good. Definitely.”
Elon rallied for a while, getting as close as nine with five minutes to go, but any anxiety on the part of the James Madison faithful was short-lived.
After the quiet start, Lewis made acrobatic shots down the stretch as the Dukes pulled away again. The teams were mixed up in a scuffle with a little more than a minute to go after Elon’s Chuck Hannah fouled Lewis hard going to the basket. Shoving ensued and Julien Wooden for JMU and Ikenna Ndugba for Elon both were called for technical fouls.
“You want guys to have each other’s back,” Byington said. “The referees cleaned it up and called what they had to. You don’t want anybody suspended or getting technicals or things like that. But we had a great response to it. I was able to use a teachable moment there.”
JMU’s next scheduled game is Tuesday at UNC Wilmington, the alma mater of Byington. The Seahawks are 1-5 in CAA play so the Dukes have a good chance to keep the momentum rolling in North Carolina.
