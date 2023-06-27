EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories about the finances of James Madison’s athletic department upon the Dukes’ move to the Sun Belt Conference.
Each year, USA Today publishes a financial report detailing the revenue and spending for more than 260 NCAA Division I public schools. And each year the numbers are sure to raise some eyebrows.
When it comes to James Madison and the recently posted statistics for 2021-22, the Dukes’ budget and where its funds seem to come from caught the eye of many fans in its new league. Not only did JMU make the jump from FCS football to FBS when it joined the Sun Belt Conference nearly a year ago, the Dukes did so already owning the largest athletic budget in the SBC.
According to USA Today’s figures, the Dukes spent more than $57.8 million on sports. The next highest in the new-look Sun Belt was in-state rival Old Dominion at 53.4 million. Fans also noticed JMU owned another league-high according to the report: More than 78 percent of the money for sports was attributed to student fees.
But JMU assistant athletic director for communications said the way numbers are presented in such reports doesn’t necessarily reflect the reality of where JMU stands among its peers.
“Anytime you’re looking at a comparison such as USA Today presents, there’s nothing apples to apples about comparing those numbers,” Warner said. “Different schools report things differently. It’s presented in categories as you complete a form, but those categories and accounting practices are not equal across the board at school to school and different states have different practices.”
Without a conference-wide television deal that pays each school tens of millions of dollars, every athletic department in the Sun Belt relies heavily on funds from the schools themselves. But how that money is categorized by accounting departments varies drastically depending on the school and the state.
In Virginia, each JMU and Old Dominion collect more than $30 million in student fees to fund the athletic department, but a total of less than $2 million in what USA Today labels “school funds.” On the flip side, at Coastal Carolina where more than 86 percent of the Chanticleers athletic spending is subsidized by the school, more than $33 million comes from school funds with just $5.3 million labeled a student fee.
In other words, some schools are allowed to funnel tuition money and other funds towards athletics with less specificity while universities in Virginia must make it clear when students are charged with paying for Division I athletics.
“You might get a general sense of a school’s budget compared to another school’s budget, but it’s not a completely accurate sense of where those numbers come from,” Warner said. “How one school treats student fees, for example, is different from how another school gets its funding sources from the school.”
The statistics reported in USA Today also reflect JMU’s final academic year in the Football Championship Subdivision. The move to the Bowl Subdivision means the percentage of JMU’s spending that comes from student fees will come down over the next few years.
A state law known as the Cox Bill requires schools competing at the Group of 5 level of FBS, which now includes JMU and ODU, keep its spending from student fees at less than 55 percent of the total budget.
According to athletic director Jeff Bourne, JMU was already much closer to meeting that standard even before the FBS move than reports such as the USA Today charts would indicate. The Dukes include certain expenses such as cheer and dance squads and institutional service charges (i.e. phone and utility bills paid by the university and reimbursed by the athletic department) in its athletic spending, but those items don’t count toward the 55 percent mark.
Bourne said in 2016, a point reiterated by former JMU vice president Charlie King to the state legislature in 2021, that in accordance to the Cox Bill, JMU was already at 58 percent reliance on student fees well before the FBS transition.
Of course, with the move up, JMU still must find ways to generate revenue outside of school subsidies, but initial projections for the FBS move indicate that joining the Sun Belt solves many of those problems with increased ticket sales and donations, as well as a higher conference distribution after the Dukes’ initial two-year FBS transition period is over.
But JMU officials feel there’s stability in JMU’s conference affiliation.
“The good news is JMU is not on an island,” Bourne said during a recent press conference. “Everybody else is feeling the same opportunities and challenges that we are with regard to where intercollegiate athletics is going in this country. You don’t have to look any further than the ACC meetings to understand where I think there is challenge and volatility.”
