As James Madison gets ready to open conference play, Dukes volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher is happy with the way her team performed in the opening weeks of the season.
Now, JMU is looking to prove it is the team to beat in the Colonial Athletic Association.
JMU (6-2) heads to Delaware for CAA matches against the Blue Hens on Saturday and Sunday. The Dukes only losses thus far came in Richmond last week against No. 4 Ohio State and at home to VCU in the opening week of the season. JMU avenged that three-set sweep at the hands of the Rams, beating VCU on its home floor last week, 3-1.
“I’m very comfortable with our team,” Steinbrecher said. “I think we have a great team and we’ve got a lot of work done in the preseason and beat a lot of good teams. There’s still a lot to figure out and room for growth, but I think it’s a good place to be.”
A reason for Steinbrecher’s confidence is the way her squad has improved in just a few short weeks. JMU was picked to finish second in the CAA behind Towson in the preseason poll, but the Dukes return a host of players that led them to a 6-1 CAA record in last spring’s COVID shortened and delayed season.
JMU is also getting healthier. The Dukes were limited in the first two weeks of the season. They played without preseason All-CAA pick Miette Veldman during the JMU Invitational and beat Illinois State and High Point, which went undefeated last regular season.
When JMU played VCU without Veldman, it lost three close sets. The sophomore outside hitter was back when the teams met again in Richmond and made a huge difference. She currently accounts for more than four points per set, easily the most on the team.
“She’s a huge difference maker and she’s obviously one of our best players,” Steinbrecher said. “I don’t think it was a massive drop off and we have a deep bench. But anytime you don’t have that player that hurts and we were excited to get her back.”
The Dukes hope that’s all a recipe for peaking at the right time during conference play.
“The opening weekend there was a lot of stuff going on and we were without a couple of starters for those matches,” Steinbrecher said. “To get the chance to play the team we lost to at their place and beat them was huge. It’s fun to see this team learn and grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.