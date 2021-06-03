Against what some had called the greatest offense in college softball history, nine CC’s of strikeouts was just what the doctor ordered.
James Madison took down No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3 in eight innings, Thursday afternoon in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series and moved into the winner’s bracket. JMU ace Odicci Alexander -- known as CC to family, friends and increasingly the rest of the nation -- struck out nine Sooners on the way to win against the team that entered as the favorite to win the NCAA championship.
Oklahoma batters had struck out just 12 times the entire postseason before going up against Alexander.
“I was just there to compete, up against whoever, I was ready to compete and I think each and every one of these girls was ready to compete no matter who we were playing,” Alexander said.
Seniors Sara Jubas and Kate Gordon each went 1-for-4 at the plate with home runs that generated all the runs for the Dukes, who face either Georgia or Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday.
Facing the top seed in Oklahoma City, roughly 30 minutes from the Sooners’ campus, JMU (40-2) was certainly not intimidated. After Alexander sat Oklahoma (50-3) down in order in the bottom of the second, the Dukes offense got going in the third inning.
Freshman catcher Lauren Bernett beat out an infield single on a close call at first base to lead off the frame and No. 9 hitter Michelle Sullivan reached on a sac bunt attempt. Two batters later, Jubas went deep to give JMU a 3-0 advantage.
“Oklahoma has great hitters, so it was our mindset we had to put runs on the board even if CC was mowing them down,” JMU coach Lauren LaPorte said. “Odicci knows this team can have her back and put runs on the board.”
That lead was short lived as the Oklahoma bats got going more the second time through the lineup and USA Softball Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer of her own to knot the score.
From there, Alexander showed the dominance in the circle that made her the NCAA tournament’s breakout star. Oklahoma managed just two hits outside of the three-run third and Alexander walked just two in the complete-game effort.
As the contest went to extra innings, Alexander faced her biggest challenge with Jennings and National Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo due up in the bottom of the eighth after Gordon’s solo shot in the top of the inning gave the Dukes the one-run lead.
Alo drew a one-out walk on four pitches before Alexander got the next two Sooners to fly out and end the game.
“Alexander is really, really good and we need to figure out why our plans got lost,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “We have to look at the video and figure it out before our next game. James Madison was fearless. They played well and were coached well and took advantage of a few of our miscues and their pitcher absolutely can take them further in this tournament.”
