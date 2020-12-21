Their SEC road trips are off, but rekindling an old rivalry might make for a pretty nice consolation prize.
James Madison and Virginia Commonwealth will meet for the 66th time when the Dukes make the trip to Richmond Tuesday for a 4 p.m. tip at VCU’s Siegel Center.
It's the first game between the two since 2012 and was only announced over the weekend after the Rams’ game against LSU and former VCU coach Will Wade was canceled for COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
JMU was also at one point scheduled to travel to Florida. But that game was postponed after Gators standout Keyontae Johnson of Norfolk collapsed during a game against Florida State and was hospitalized. Instead, they will face the Rams in a game broadcast on MASN and ESPN+ on Tuesday from Broad Street in Richmond.
“It’s the same way we approach any other game,” JMU senior guard Matt Lewis, who scored 48 points in two games over the weekend, said. “We’re going to watch film and go over their personnel. We’re going to go over their plays and prepare, as we would any other game. It’s definitely hard, but now I’m kind of accustomed to it. You see it all over college basketball. Games being canceled. Games being postponed. It’s something you know that is coming and just have to be prepared for it.”
The Dukes and Rams haven’t met since VCU left the Colonial Athletic Association for the Atlantic 10 and VCU has a lopsided 44-21 lead in the series. But there have been some classic matchups through the years, including each team winning on the other’s home court in a pair of thrillers during the 2010-11 season, the year the Rams made it all the way to the Final Four.
Provided the game goes off as scheduled, JMU (3-2) will play for the third time in four days following a 20-day gap between games thanks to its own positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Dukes lost by nine points Saturday at East Carolina in their return to action before blitzing NAIA Alice Lloyd College Sunday in Harrisonburg.
VCU (6-2) has been on a roll, winning four straight since losing on a buzzer beater at Penn State on Dec. 2. The Rams’ only other loss came to No. 8 West Virginia back on Thanksgiving. Like JMU, the Rams entered the season with the challenge of working several freshmen and transfers into the rotation, but VCU has had more good fortune in terms of avoiding lengthy isolation periods and actually spending time together on and off the court.
“It plays a long way on the court ... because once that player, he messes up or he gets on himself, now you know you can encourage him, you can talk to him on the court,” VCU standout sophomore guard Bones Hyland told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Topping the Rams will be a tough challenge for a JMU team that has spent so much time away from the court. But if nothing else the game should be good preparation for the upcoming CAA schedule.
VCU is known for its physical, full-court pressure defense, a style that’s been particularly formidable inside the Siegel Center, where the Rams have gone 38-5 over the past three seasons.
It’s a similar style to what JMU will see in early January when the Dukes open conference play with a pair of games against Towson.
JMU played Sunday without some key help in the backcourt. Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse, who is averaging 15.5 points per game, was out with a minor foot injury and is day-to-day heading into the VCU contest. Sophomore Jayvis Harvey was out with a non-COVID illness and Cincinnati transfer guard Rashawn Fredericks has yet to play this season after dealing with offseason injuries.
JMU coach Mark Byington hopes to have at least some of them back before his team arrives in Richmond.
“What’s coming ahead with VCU, we need as many guys who can dribble the ball as possible,” Byington said.
