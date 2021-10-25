Last week’s media day for James Madison basketball was commandeered to a degree by the prospect of conference realignment. But optimism for the upcoming hoops season couldn’t be obscured by all the talk of a Dukes move to an FBS football league.
JMU, for now still a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, is coming off its first regular season CAA championship since 2000. The Dukes enter the season without last season’s CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, a fact that has some outside the Shenandoah Valley wondering if JMU will drop off.
But the message from second-year Dukes coach Mark Byington last Thursday: He doesn’t intend to take a step back.
“All our returning guys have really gotten better,” Byington said. “I think it says something about a program and development. Our talent level is really good, and I think some days have been really highly competitive in practice and it’s really hard to distinguish. It’s going to be different guys in different spots all year. We’re going to lean on Vado’s experience, but he’s not going to have to shoulder the weight.”
Guard Vado Morse is the Dukes’ leading returning scorer after averaging more than 14 points last season and is one of four returning starters. Sophomore Justin Amadi was second in all of Division I shooting 69 percent from the field last season while Terell Strickland earned a reputation as one of the CAA’s top defenders and Julian Wooden averaged eight points per game as a sophomore.
Jalen Hodge and Terrence Edwards also return after playing significant roles off the bench. JMU also added four key transfers who each were major contributors for their previous programs: Charles Falden (Winthrop), Takal Molson (Seton Hall), Tyree Ihenacho (North Dakota) and Alonzo Sule (Texas State).
“The transfers fit in (well),” Amadi said. “Everybody has a role and everybody does their role. We all compete. Tak, Seton Hall Tak, I knew he would come in and have an impact. Tak has stood out. Everybody who has transferred in has stood out.”
That was apparently on display over the weekend when the Dukes played a closed scrimmage against Richmond. Sources who saw the scrimmage told the Daily News-Record JMU outscored the Spiders after playing five closely contested 10-minute periods.
The veteran Richmond squad returns All-Atlantic 10 picks Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden and has been picked by most preseason publications to finish second in the A-10 and make the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve got plenty of guys who can score the basketball on this team,” Byington said. “Plenty of guys who can play and are talented.”
JMU is searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. The Dukes entered the 2021 CAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed, but played without an injured Lewis and lost to Elon in the quarterfinals in a controversial finish that saw Byington called for a late technical foul.
“We’re very motivated, especially after what happened last year,” Morse said. “Very motivated, hungry and driven by a good coaching staff. Last year we were picked at the bottom and we’re going to treat it like last year. We’re hungry. What happened last year is not going to happen at all.”
JMU opens the season Nov. 10 at home against NAIA foe Carlow University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.