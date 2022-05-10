The NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament won’t take place in Harrisonburg this year but for James Madison, getting sent to Baltimore to open the postseason is the next-best thing.
The 10th-ranked Dukes (13-4) will open up the NCAA Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 20 Connecticut (13-4) at Loyola University in Maryland. If JMU wins it will take on either host Loyola or Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.
“Baltimore is my hometown, so I’m super excited to go back there,” JMU attacker Isabella Peterson said. “But it doesn’t really matter where we play, as long as we play our game.”
JMU missed out on one of the top eight seeds, which would have guaranteed a home game to open the tournament, but now the Dukes’ road to a second national championship runs almost exclusively through Baltimore. If JMU can win two games at Loyola this weekend, it would advance to the quarterfinals round, likely at No. 3 Boston College.
If the Dukes keep winning, they would return to Baltimore as the tournament shifts to Johns Hopkins for the national semifinals and finals.
Peterson, who has 68 goals this season and is a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award — given to the national player of the year — is one of seven Marylanders on the JMU roster. The Dukes also have five Northern Virginia products on the team and expect a significant cheering section throughout the tournament.
JMU and UConn have already played once this season in the Baltimore area, with the Dukes winning 13-7 on Feb. 26 at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.
Dukes head coach Shelley Klaes was among the most excited to see her team’s draw. Klaes graduated from Loch Raven High School in Towson, just six miles from the Loyola campus. Her parents still live in the area and ties run deep. Klaes father, Dave, played basketball for the Loyola Greyhounds in the late 1960s.
“I love it,” Klaes said. “It’s my hometown. We have so much family and fan support, it’s going to be a home away from home.”
JMU played two regular-season games in the state, beating UConn and No. 2 Maryland by a combined score of 26-15. Taking on UConn in suburban Baltimore has become something of a February tradition with the matchup in Sparks happening five of the past six years. The Dukes have won all five and hope a May rematch brings the same results.
“This is the path we wanted, but it’s still the same mentality of one game at a time,” JMU’s All-American goalie Molly Dougherty said. “We’re getting to play someone we’ve seen before, which is great. And a lot of us get to go home, which is even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.