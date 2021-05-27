Just seven years ago, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson and her James Madison counterpart Loren LaPorte were assistant coaches in the Colonial Athletic Association. By the end of the weekend one will have led their team to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
“She and I were both assistants under the former coaches at James Madison and Hofstra, so we kind of went through the process together,” Anderson said earlier this week. “Then all of the sudden we are both head coaches at the programs we were working at. She was one of the first that reached out to me when I got the job at Mizzou, so I have a lot of respect for her and what she’s done.”
Anderson was promoted to head coach at Hofstra in 2015. LaPorte replaced Mickey Dean at JMU in 2018. That season Anderson and the Pride beat the Dukes for the CAA championship at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
Anderson took the job at Missouri that summer and since then, LaPorte and the Dukes have simply overwhelmed CAA competition.
“It’s kind of crazy to think we were both assistants and then became head coaches at the same universities,” LaPorte said. “Now facing each other to get to the World Series, I know for both of us it’s been a dream of ours to get to OKC. She does such a great job with her team culture.”
Now Anderson and LaPorte meet again with plenty at stake. The best-of-three Super Regional begins at Missouri on Friday at 9 p.m. with Game 1 televised on ESPNU.
JMU (37-1) took down ninth-seeded Tennessee in the regional round while the No. 8 Tigers (41-15) cruised through the regional on their home field in Columbia, Mo. Given the history, Anderson wasn’t at all surprised to see it was the Dukes instead of SEC rival Tennessee visiting Columbia for the Super Regional.
“They have tremendous support within their athletic department,” Anderson said. “You’ve seen what JMU football has done winning [FCS] national titles and their sports across the board are very, very successful because they have such tremendous support from their university. Loren was kind of thrown into that head-coaching role because they didn’t expect Mickey to leave when he did. It was different than my situation. My coach was retiring and I had a couple of years to prepare to take over. She responded beautifully and has done a great job maintaining their national level of excellence.”
For all the camaraderie and respect between the two coaches, some within the Tigers program came off a bit more dismissive of the Dukes this week.
“We know what we have and we’ll see what they have when they get here,” Missouri senior catcher Hatti Moore said. “We know they have one main pitcher, really. That’s all they have when it comes to pitching. We played them last year and got a chance to hit off her and see their offense, so we know what we are up against. We’re a good team and can hang with anybody, so hopefully we can take it in two [games] instead of having to go to three.”
While ace Odicci Alexander threw the majority of the innings in the NCAA Tournament thus far, redshirt freshman Alissa Humphrey picked up the win in relief in the Knoxville Regional championship game. This season Humphrey is 14-0 with a 1.52 ERA and a school record four no-hitters.
Anderson herself brings a favorable view of the Dukes and is well aware JMU leads the all-time series with the Tigers 2-1. The most recent meeting came before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 and JMU pulled out an 8-7 victory with Alexander in the pitcher’s circle.
JMU is also one of just 13 programs to make three of the past five Super Regionals, and the Missouri coach also praised the JMU offense.
“They don’t have any slappers in the lineup,” Anderson said. “They’ve got a couple kids with high numbers of home runs. They’ve got another kid [Madison Naujokas] with 23 stolen bases. That’s really the information we share within the team, but other than that for us it’s just play Mizzou softball.”
