Better late than never.
Halfway through January, and two weeks after they were originally scheduled to play, James Madison and Towson are finally set to open Colonial Athletic Association play with the Dukes in the Baltimore suburbs Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip.
Some CAA teams have already played four conference games, but JMU (5-4 overall) and Towson (1-4) are among the unlucky few who have had their conference opener pushed back multiple times thanks to COVID-19. For the Dukes and the Tigers, the term mid-season form takes on a different meaning as neither team truly knows what they bring to the table for a run at the CAA title.
“My expectations are us being at the top of the league,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’re trying but it is new to these guys. If you look at our starting lineup the past few games it’s been three freshmen, a sophomore and (senior) Matt Lewis. I have to remind myself that we are a really, really young team.”
The Dukes may be young, but Byington does have the luxury of having a true go-to guy in guard Lewis, who is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. So far Lewis is living up to his billing as the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year, and at times JMU has looked capable of moving up the standings after finishing last in the league a year ago.
But Lewis has also been vocal in his opinion that the Dukes need to improve as they get into the grind of conference play.
“We’ve got to play harder and approach every game the same way no matter the level of competition,” Lewis said. “At times we look sloppy and turn the ball over. We have to play better defense.”
JMU has at least been able to get games in recently, even if it has played three this season against non Division I opponents. Towson hasn’t suited up since Dec. 26, a five-point victory against nearby Coppin State.
“It’s been a challenge,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “It’s hard and it’s unfortunate, but you don’t have a lot of control over it. I feel for our kids because I know they’ve wanted to play. They’ve been practicing pretty hard.”
Expectations for the Tigers grew in the preseason when Zane Martin, who began his career at Towson before transferring to New Mexico, announced he was returning to Skerry’s squad. Martin averaged 19 points per game during his previous stint with the Tigers and was a double-figure scorer in the Mountain West last season.
The sample size is still small just five games in, but so far Martin has shared the spotlight in his Towson return. The 6-foot-4 Philadelphia product is averaging 14.2 points per game, but has gotten help from sophomore Nicolas Timberlake at 13.6 points an outing.
After waiting so long to start conference play and with the likelihood not all CAA games will be played, both teams are particularly eager to open with a victory.
“It’s been a challenge,” Byington said. “What are we? You look at the Division I games, two of the games we lost we were winning with three minutes to go and didn’t finish the deal. I think if you look at it we have been fairly tested.”
