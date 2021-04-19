James Madison’s men’s soccer team secured an NCAA Tournament berth last week with a pair of thrilling shootout victories in the CAA Tournament. Now the Dukes know what their path to the College Cup looks like.
JMU (5-0-3) will take on American Athletic Conference champ Central Florida (8-3-1) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on May 2. The Dukes and Knights will kick off at 5 p.m in Wilson, N.C. The entirety of the tournament will take place in that state with the final rounds at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
After postponing the season in the fall, JMU played just two non-conference games this spring and didn’t have many opportunities to boost its resume after the season-opener against reigning national champion Georgetown was canceled. Despite an undefeated regular season, the Dukes entered the CAA Tournament without a guaranteed spot in the NCAA field.
“We started talking last fall, when we saw that a lot of our programs would be moving their seasons into the spring,” Chris Schneider, the chair of the Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, said. “We saw a lot of teams play a lot fewer games than they are used to, so there were a lot fewer points for us to consider directly.”
The JMU-UCF winner will likely face No. 2 overall seed Pittsburgh. The Panthers take on the winner of a play-in round contest between Monmouth and Bowling Green.
The Dukes have become a perennial Top 25 program under third-year coach Paul Zazenski. JMU is making its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and the 15th in school history. Two seasons ago, the Dukes made a run to the NCAA quarterfinals.
James Madison enters the tournament ranked No. 18 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, two spots ahead of UCF. The Knights are unranked in the Top Drawer Soccer poll, which ranks JMU No. 7, just one spot below Pitt.
Junior college transfer Luca Erhardt leads the Dukes with seven points on the season while the JMU defense has been spectacular. Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush has allowed just two goals in eight games.
The Dukes enter the tournament leading the nation in goals against average (.231) and save percentage (.933).
With COVID-19 still a concern, this tournament, with ACC champion Clemson as the No. 1 seed, will be unlike previous Division I soccer playoffs. After postponing the tournament from the fall, the winner of the event will be crowned the 2020 NCAA champion with the 2021 tournament beginning in November.
In addition to the entire tournament being held in North Carolina, the field was shrunk from 48 to 36 teams. Some programs played games in both the fall and spring, leading to unbalanced schedules and a challenging selection process.
“What we looked at, because there was kind of a lack of consistency in terms of who played across regions or out of conference, we had to look at a few things in terms of what teams were able to accomplish within their conferences,” Schneider said. “If they had significant results against teams that were in the tournament, those were things that were considered for the committee to look at.”
JMU is the only CAA team in the field. UNC Wilmington, a host site for early-round contests, entered the final week of the regular season ranked in the Top 10, but lost its final three games, including the regular-season finale against the Dukes.
Virginia Tech (6-6-3) joins JMU as the only teams from the Commonwealth to make the tournament.
