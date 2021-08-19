James Madison coach Mark Byington said fans should soon know when and where his team will play during his second season at JMU.
Byington said the Dukes were inching closer to a release of their full 2021-22 schedule, but his office continues to wait on final signatures for two contracts.
JMU has already announced home games against Old Dominion (Nov. 13), George Mason (Nov. 19), Virginia (Dec. 7) and Radford (Dec. 11). Additionally, the Dukes will take part in the Naples Invitational during Thanksgiving week and the CAA announced the conference slate which sees the defending regular season co-champion Dukes open at Towson on Dec. 31.
It will be a home-heavy schedule for JMU in its second season inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the first fully open to fans. But Byington said he’s working to find some road matchups for this season to assure the Dukes have enough home games during the 2022-23 campaign.
“We don’t have a lot of return games for the following year,” Byington said. “I’ve got to balance it out, even if I’ve got to play a not ideal game this year. We do have a good amount of home games [in 2021-22] and I’ve got to have something coming back next year. That’s why these last couple might even be road games.”
The Dukes were supposed to take on both Fordham and Florida this season, but won’t face either team. Fordham backed out of the deal to come to Harrisonburg as part of a two-for-one contract. The Dukes already made two trips to the Bronx as part of the original agreement.
JMU was scheduled to go to Florida last December, but the game was called off after Gators standout Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game and was subsequently hospitalized. JMU was supposed to earn $95,000 for the trip and expected the contest to be rescheduled for this season, but the programs couldn’t come to a financial agreement nor make it fit with the Dukes other scheduled trips to the Sunshine State.
COVID-19 complicated schedule contracts beyond simply rescheduling contests.
“Most teams honored the contracts from the year before,” Byington said. “It’s kind of the right thing to do, but theirs is understandable. It was a $95,000 guarantee, and that’s not the going rate nowadays. There are very few teams that are getting that amount of money now, but it was the going rate for an SEC game at the time. We still were going to do that game, but they needed an answer before we could give them an answer. We didn’t want to go back and forth to Florida multiple times.”
Wilson Picked For Symposium
JMU assistant coach Andrew Wilson was one of a select group of assistant coaches across the country who took part in the TopConnect Basketball Virtual Symposium earlier this week.
Wilson is in his second year with the Dukes and the TopConnect event, which began in 2018, has seen 17 previous attendees hired as athletic directors or head coaches.
Dukes Host Walk-Ons
JMU has invited students to try out for a walk-on position on the men’s basketball team with the tryouts taking place Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Before participating, students must fill out forms available at JMUSports.com.
Toliver Joins Mavs
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Harrisonburg native and WNBA player - with the LA Sparks - Kristi Toliver has agreed to join the coaching staff of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
Harrisonburg grad Toliver, who was a college standout at Maryland, previously played for the Washington Mystics and spent parts of two seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards.
"I'm me; I'm a 34-year-old veteran," she said in June when the Sparks played in Washington.
Toliver sat out the 2020 season due to pandemic concerns and become more involved in social causes.
“Last year not playing, and just watching all of the things that were happening ... as a viewer watching the games I was extremely proud of the message that was being sent,” she told the News-Record in June. “The women in this league have always been leaders for the right things. I’m just extremely proud to be a part of that.”
EMU Newcomer
Eastern Mennonite has named Justin Mcllwee as the new Director of Athletics Communications. He will start on Aug. 30 and takes over for James De Boer, who resigned after 12 years. JMU graduate Mcllwee had been in a similar job at Hollins, also a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"We are fortunate to have found someone of Justin's quality in a short time,” said Dave King, EMU athletic director, on the school website. “His experience, vision and creativity make him well suited for providing leadership in the quickly changing world of communications. He is committed to the student-athletes and telling their stories in unique ways. Justin understands the value of athletics communications in promoting the university and recruiting quality student-athletes.”
The athletic communications staff also includes Jacob Brown, a former EMU baseball pitcher ready for his second year as a graduate assistant.
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
