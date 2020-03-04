CHARLOTTESVILLE – A five-run fifth propelled James Madison softball to a 10-3 non-conference win over Virginia in Charlottesville on Tuesday.
It was the Cavaliers’ (8-9) first home game in their new venue, Palmer Park. The Dukes (10-4) got two hits including a triple, two runs and two RBIs from senior Madison Naujokas and two hits, two walks and two runs from junior Sara Jubas, who recorded her ninth multi-hit performance of the season.
In other local college action on Tuesday:
College Softball
Bridgewater 8, New England 1: Turner Ashby graduate Katrina Martin and Broadway product Sydney Layman each homered as Bridgewater College topped New England College 8-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla.
The Eagles (8-2) beat Bluffton, 6-2, earlier in the day and have won five of their first six contests in the Sunshine State. Against Bluffton, Brooklyn Fridley, a Page County alum, was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs.
College Baseball
Bridgewater 8, Eastern Nazarene 7: At the Ripken Complex in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Bridgewater College scored twice in the eighth inning to rally past Eastern Nazarene for an 8-7 non-conference victory.
The Eagles (9-1) have won seven in a row. For BC, senior Jacob Talley had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another.
York 17, Eastern Mennonite 5: York routed Eastern Mennonite 17-5 at the Ripken Complex in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Royals (9-5) got a home run from senior John Judy, who was 2-for-2, but York hit three homers.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 15, Birmingham-Southern 8: In Birmingham, Ala., Bridgewater College got five goals and four assists from Eric Husselbaugh and knocked off Birmingham-Southern 15-8 in non-conference action. The junior now has 102 goals in his career.
The Eagles’ Chris Martel, a sophomore, scored three goals.
Women’s Lacrosse
Widener 13, Bridgewater 8: Four goals from junior Jodie Welsh wasn’t enough as Bridgewater College fell 13-8 against Widener in Sewanee, Tenn. The Eagles (1-3) have dropped three straight.
Hatcher Tabbed To BC Hoops Staff
Former Robert E. Lee basketball coach Jarrett Hatcher was named an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater College by Eagles head coach Steve Enright.
Hatcher was at the helm of Robert E. Lee for six years and led the Leemen to a Virginia High School League 2A state championship in 2017. He was stripped of coaching duties at the school after being arrested in 2017 and later pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
BC Football Hires JMU Alums
Bridgewater College football named James Madison alums Sam Daniels and Kyle Rigney to its football staff.
Daniels, a two-time FCS All-American at JMU, will coach the Eagles’ defensive line and Rigney, the Dukes’ starting center during the 2016 national-championship winning season, will coach BC’s offensive line.
Last season, Rigney held the same job at Lake Erie College while Daniels was most recently in the same role at Shepherd from 2016 through 2018.
JMU Duke Club
Jeff Bourne, the JMU athletic director, announced Cliff Wood has been named senior associate athletics director for development, taking over leadership of the JMU Duke Club, the primary fundraising arm of James Madison Athletics. Wood is a 1988 graduate of JMU.
- DN-R Sports Staff
