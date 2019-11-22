WASHINGTON – For the second time in as many games James Madison had no problem with Big East competition.
Devon Merritt poured in a career-high 21 points, Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls also tallied 21 and the Dukes downed Georgetown 66-59 in non-conference action at McDonough Arena.
JMU (4-1) outscored the Hoyas 35-18 in the second half to turn a 10-point deficit at the break into a seven-point victory.
Smalls added four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Merritt shot 81 percent from the field and made all three of her free-throw attempts.
To lead Georgetown, Brianna Jones and Tayanna Jones both had 13 points.
The Dukes beat St. John’s in Harrisonburg on Sunday and won at Villanova earlier this season. Since last season, JMU has six straight wins against Big East foes.
In other local sports Thursday:
Women’s Basketball
Washington & Lee 83, Bridgewater College 51: Three double-digit scorers led Washington & Lee to an 83-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater College in Lexington.
The Generals (3-2, 2-0 ODAC) got a game-best 17 points from Erin Hughes while Taylor Casey chipped in with 16 and Jordan Diehl added 10. The Eagles (0-4, 0-1 ODAC) were led by Ahlia Moone, who had nine points.
— DN-R Sports Desk
