WILLIAMSBURG — Three double-digit scorers helped James Madison women’s basketball to a 67-53 Colonial Athletic Association win over William & Mary at Kaplan Arena on Saturday.
Senior Jackie Benitez had a team-high 16 points as freshman Kiki Jefferson added 15 points to along with seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Kamiah Smalls scored 10 points.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Dukes (25-4, 16-2 CAA), who secured at least a share of the conference regular-season crown for a third consecutive campaign and the No. 2 seed for this week’s CAA tournament at the Schar Center in Elon, N.C. JMU has a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals and will meet the winner of Wednesday’s first-round contest between seventh-seeded Elon (13-16, 8-10 CAA) and No. 10-seed Hofstra (3-26, 0-18 CAA). W&M (21-8, 12-6 CAA) is the No. 3 seed.
In other local sports this weekend:
College Baseball
High Point 4, James Madison 2: High Point plated two in the third and two in the fifth and beat James Madison 4-2 in the rubber-game of a non-conference series at Williard Stadium in North Carolina on Sunday.
The Panthers (7-8) got three hits and two runs from Brady Pearre in the victory.
JMU (8-6) took the second game of the set, 9-1, on Saturday behind another gem from Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter. The right-handed pitcher improved to 4-0 with seven innings of one-run ball, yielding only four hits while striking out three. Kyle Novak, Conor Hartigan and Kyle Hayes all homered in the Dukes’ win.
Bridgewater 15, Virginia Wesleyan 4: Senior first baseman Luke Paczewski was 3-for-5, scored two runs and had three RBIs as Bridgewater College used 12 hits to beat Virginia Wesleyan 15-4 on Saturday in the second game of a home Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Spotswood grad Tucker Garrison threw six innings of four-run ball to earn the win for BC (10-3, 1-1 ODAC) and Waring Garber, a Turner Ashby product, tossed three shutout innings to notch the save. Earlier in the day, Virginia Wesleyan (5-8, 1-3 ODAC) topped Bridgewater, 3-2.
Ferrum 4, Eastern Mennonite 2: Will Davis threw seven innings of one-run ball and led Ferrum to a 4-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Eastern Mennonite in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Royals (10-8, 0-2 ODAC) were limited to only six hits in the road contest and left 10 men on base. In the first game of the twin bill, EMU’s Brett Lindsay hit a three-run homer, but it wasn’t enough as Ferrum (11-5, 2-0 ODAC) won, 8-4.
College Softball
James Madison 10, Cal 3: Kate Gordon, Sara Jubas and Hannah File all homered as James Madison beat Cal 10-3 in the final game of the JMU Invitational at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
The Page County product, Gordon, hit a leadoff shot for her fifth home run in as many games. She also homered earlier in the day during the Dukes’ 14-1 win over Siena.
On Saturday, JMU (13-6) topped Siena 10-2, but lost to Connecticut 12-2.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 16, Rutgers 5: In Piscataway, N.J., senior Logan Brennan and senior Maddie McDaniel tallied four goals apiece to pace No. 16 James Madison to a 16-5 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
The Dukes (5-1) also got six saves from junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty.
Juniata 21, Eastern Mennonite 3: Freshman Morgan Tricarico scored two goals including the first in program history, but Eastern Mennonite fell 21-3 in its inaugural women’s lacrosse game on Saturday at Juniata. The Royals are 0-1.
Men’s Lacrosse
Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8: In Lynchburg, Bridgewater College dropped its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener, 16-8 against Lynchburg on Saturday. The Hornets (2-3, 1-0 ODAC) scored the game’s first nine goals, leaving the Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) with a major deficit they couldn’t overcome.
Men’s Volleyball
Cal Lutheran 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: On Saturday, Cal Lutheran swept Eastern Mennonite 25-12, 25-12, 28-26 in non-conference action in Buena Vista.
